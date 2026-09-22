Somalia Senate Speaker Praises Longstanding Ties With China

Mogadishu — Somali Senate Speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi attended a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, highlighting the longstanding ties between the two countries.

Addressing the event, Hashi said relations between Somalia and China were rooted in cooperation, friendship, mutual respect and shared interests.

He noted the long history of bilateral relations and cooperation across various sectors, saying the partnership had a strong historical foundation and continued to grow.

Hashi also thanked the Chinese government for its continued support and assistance to Somalia.

The Senate speaker stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of economic development, investment and shared interests, with the aim of achieving tangible benefits for the peoples of both countries.