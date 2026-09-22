Somalia Parliament Speaker Attends China's 77th National Day Celebration in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Somalia's parliamentary speaker Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama attended a ceremony in Mogadishu marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Somali parliament said.

Nur congratulated the Chinese government and people on the anniversary, highlighting the longstanding relations between Somalia and China, which he described as being based on friendship, cooperation and mutual respect.

He stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries and their parliaments, particularly in education, technology, government institution-building, trade, peace and security.

The speaker also praised China's development since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949, saying Chinese experience and cooperation could contribute to Somalia's development across several sectors.

Nur reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to deepening its friendly relations and strategic cooperation with China, and wished the Chinese government and people continued progress, prosperity and lasting peace.

The ceremony, organised by the Chinese Embassy in Mogadishu, was also attended by Senate Speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Wang Yu, ministers, lawmakers from both houses of parliament, officials, diplomats and other guests.