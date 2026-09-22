Liberia: Benson Pushes Boakai for Rural Montserrado Development

MONROVIA — Montserrado County District 17 Rep. Bernard Blue Benson Jr. is calling on President Joseph Boakai to prioritize rural Montserrado in the 2027 national budget, arguing that several historic communities have endured years of inadequate public investment and limited access to essential services.

In an open letter to Boakai, Benson requested dedicated government funding for Arthington, Clay-Ashland, Millsburg, Royesville and Cheesmanburg.

He cited deteriorating roads, inadequate schools and health facilities, poor sanitation, limited administrative capacity and a lack of sustained community development programs as major challenges confronting residents.

Benson highlighted the historical significance of the area, noting that it has produced four of Liberia's 26 presidents. He argued that its contributions to the country should be matched by meaningful development.

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The lawmaker also pointed to agriculture, tourism and cultural development as sectors that could create jobs and improve livelihoods if supported through targeted government investment.

Benson further raised concerns about the implementation of District Development Funds and Social Development Funds, alleging that District 17 has not benefited from the programs since fiscal year 2024 despite what he said were allocations in the 2025 and 2026 national budgets.

He blamed bureaucratic and political challenges for undermining the effectiveness of the funding mechanisms.

As preparations for the 2027 budget continue, Benson wants the Boakai administration to ensure allocations translate into visible projects, particularly in roads, education, health care and sanitation.

He maintained that residents of rural Montserrado deserve equitable access to government services and development opportunities enjoyed by citizens elsewhere in Liberia.