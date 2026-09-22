Namibia/Gambia: Sulayman Chooses Namibia Over Gambia

Namibian-Gambian striker Sulayman Cham has started the season in good form, scoring three goals and providing one assist so far as he continues to pursue his football ambitions in England, with his ultimate dream being to represent Namibia at international level.

Born in England, Hangero lived in Namibia until the age of three, where his love for football began.

He started playing organised football at the age of 10 with Hempsted United before moving to Netherton FC. He later earned a trial with Peterborough United, although he was not signed.

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Following the Covid-19 pandemic, Hangero joined Godmanchester Rovers under-18s, where he progressed into the first team and made his senior debut.

He later moved to Birmingham, representing Cradley Town and Wednesfield FC before taking a break from football due to family commitments and personal development.

The forward has now returned to the game with Redditch Borough FC, where he operates as a rightwinger and striker.

Playing in step 6 of the English football pyramid, Hangero has started the season with three goals and one assist, with a personal target of achieving more than 20 goal contributions this season.

Asked about the player who has influenced his style, Hangero pointed to Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

"Ronaldinho for his individuality and creativity. What inspires me most is the way he played with freedom."

For Hangero, playing as a forward also comes with its challenges. He believes one of the most difficult aspects is knowing when and how to press.

"I would say the most difficult thing is timing the press intelligently rather than just running at defenders."

His best performance of the season so far came away against Shortwood FC. Although he did not score, he provided an important assist as Redditch Borough secured their first away victory of the season, winning 2-1.

Beyond club football, Hangero continues to follow Namibian football closely and keeps up with the performances of the national teams, including the under-20 side.

Family members have played a major role in his journey, particularly his sister, who sacrificed her time to take him to training sessions and matches when he was younger.

"My family has been really supportive of my football. My sister especially has sacrificed a lot of her time to take me to training and games when I was younger, and I'll always be grateful for the support she's given me."

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Hangero's mother is from Namibia and his father from The Gambia. While his long-term ambition is to become a full-time professional footballer, his biggest international dream is clear: to one day represent Namibia.

He credits his mother as his biggest inspiration, particularly for what she went through to build a life in the United Kingdom.