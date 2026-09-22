Nigeria: Lagos Orders Immediate Evacuation of Flood-Prone Communities, As Nihsa Issues Fresh Flood Alert for Lagos, 14 Other States

Lagos State Government ordered the immediate evacuation of residents living in low-lying and flood-prone communities to higher grounds following a fresh seven-day flood alert issued by Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) for Lagos and 14 other states.

The government said the directive followed a new flood alert, designated NFA-2026-2022, warning of rising river levels and possible flooding across vulnerable communities.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement issued on Sunday by Director, Public Affairs, at the ministry, Kunle Adeshina, listed Eti-Osa, Lagos Island Local Government Area, Oke-Ira Nla in Ajah, Kirikiri (Sea Port), Ilaje Waterfront Jetty, and Jetty Terminal B among areas vulnerable to flooding.

According to Wahab, "The state government is treating the advisory with the utmost seriousness and has intensified monitoring activities across the identified locations, as well as other riverine, low-lying, and flood-prone communities."

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He urged residents in vulnerable areas not to disregard the warning or wait until floodwaters rose before taking action.

"Early preparation and temporary relocation to safer areas could prevent avoidable tragedies," he said.

Wahab added that residents of flood-prone communities should move to higher grounds and remain there until the peak of the resurgent rainy season had passed.

He stated, "We are urging Lagosians, particularly those living in flood-prone and low-lying areas, not to take this warning lightly. When the signs point to danger, the safest decision is to move early. No property is worth risking a life."

Wahab stated that Lagos typically experienced a second phase of the rainy season from September, "characterised by increased rainfall, rising water levels, and tidal influences that can exacerbate flooding in vulnerable locations."

The commissioner advised residents living near rivers, lagoons, wetlands, drainage channels, and other water bodies to remain vigilant and comply with all safety advisories issued by relevant government agencies.

Wahab specifically called on communities situated along the Ogun River and other major waterways to exercise heightened caution.

He stated that "upstream rainfall intensity and water levels in connected river systems could significantly affect downstream conditions in Lagos".

He urged residents of low-lying areas and riverbank communities, including Isheri North, Kara, Itowolo, Ajegunle, Majidun, Ogolonto, parts of Agboyi, and other settlements downstream of Isheri Olofin, to remain on high alert during the period September 19 to 25.

According to the NiHSA report, rising river levels could result in flooding across vulnerable communities and impact critical facilities, such as schools, healthcare centres, markets, farms, and places of worship.

Wahab called on affected local governments, emergency management agencies, community leaders, and residents to activate early-warning and response mechanisms.

He urged residents to ensure that people, livestock, and valuable possessions were moved to safer locations where necessary.

The commissioner said the Lagos State government would continue to monitor river levels, rainfall patterns, and other hydrological developments, in collaboration with relevant federal agencies.

He added, "Routine cleaning, maintenance, and monitoring of drainage infrastructure across the state would also be sustained."

Wahab appealed to residents to support the government's flood mitigation efforts by refraining from indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains, canals, and waterways.

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He said, "Blocked drainage channels can worsen flooding and delay the recession of floodwaters."

The commissioner also cautioned residents against walking or driving through flooded roads, bridges, and fast-moving water, urging those in vulnerable areas to make arrangements for temporary relocation whenever flooding becomes imminent.

Wahab stressed that the protection of life and property remained the government's foremost priority and urged Lagosians to treat flood forecasts as critical safety information requiring immediate action.

He assured residents that the state government would continue to deploy all necessary measures to reduce flood risks and provide timely updates as the situation evolves.

He further urged Lagosians to "remain calm, vigilant, and responsive to official advisories".