Uganda: Tooro Removes Pigs, Cassava and Beans From List of Coronation Contributions

Fort Portal — The Tooro Kingdom has cautioned subjects contributing food towards the September 29 coronation of Crown King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I against taking items that are prohibited under royal cultural practices to Karuziika Palace.

The warning was issued on Monday during a preparatory meeting at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City that brought together clan leaders, members of the Kingdom Supreme Council and county chiefs. The Kingdom is mobilising cash and in-kind contributions from its subjects, friends and well-wishers to support the coronation ceremony.

Moses Musinguzi, spokesperson for the coronation organising committee, said each of the nine counties in the Kingdom has been tasked with contributing two cows, Shs1 million, and acceptable food items to feed guests expected at the ceremony. He said involving ordinary subjects was intended to make the coronation a collective responsibility for the people of Tooro. However, Musinguzi said contributors should first establish which food items are acceptable before delivering them to the palace.

He said pigs, hens, goats, sweet potatoes, cassava and beans would not be accepted at Karuziika Palace because of their cultural significance. Criscent Mugume, a palace ritualist, said the restrictions are based on rituals and traditions observed at the royal palace, although he declined to explain the traditions in detail. He said the prohibited foods have particular cultural meanings that make them unsuitable for use at the palace.

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The food mobilisation is part of a wider fundraising campaign by the coronation organising committee, which is seeking Shs925 million to facilitate preparations for the ceremony. Clan leaders and county chiefs who attended the meeting pledged to mobilise their subjects to raise the required funds, cows and acceptable food items.

Patrick Ganjangu, a representative of the Bagweri Clan on the Tooro Supreme Council, said the guidelines would help clan leaders organise contributions from their subjects. John Mirimu, the clan leader of Abagorongwa, said subjects were excited and looking forward to the coronation of the new King.

Nyabongo is scheduled to ascend the Tooro throne on September 29 at Karuziika Royal Palace in Fort Portal City. He is set to succeed Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died on August 27 at the age of 34.