Nigeria: Advanxis Unveils Third Edition Ofnational Automation Prize (Nap) 2026

LAGOS — ₦52.5 million national challenge calls on Nigerian innovators at home and abroad to turn bold ideas into working automation, AI, robotics and industrial technologies built for real impact.

Advanxis Technologies & Process Automation Ltd. has announced the Third Edition of the National Automation Prize (NAP) 2026, an expanded national engineering and technology competition created to discover, develop and showcase practical Nigerian innovations capable of becoming working machines, intelligent systems and commercially relevant technologies.

Building on the first and second editions, NAP 2026 introduces both Individual and Institution Categories and a combined prize package valued at over ₦50 million. The challenge is driven by a clear national call: "Build for Nigeria. Automate for Scale. Compete with the World."

A major focus of NAP 2026 is to move Made-in-Nigeria machines and locally fabricated process plants from manual or partially automated operation into intelligent, efficient and globally competitive systems. Nigeria already has strong fabrication capability across agricultural processing, water treatment, oil and gas packages, marine equipment and production machinery.

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NAP 2026 challenges innovators to add the intelligence that transforms fabrication into smart manufacturing -- using PLC/HMI/SCADA, smart instrumentation, AI, robotics, IIoT, machine vision, remote monitoring and advanced control to improve productivity, safety, reliability and quality.

The wider ambition is to turn Nigerian engineering talent into industrial capacity: reducing dependence on imported machinery, conserving foreign exchange, deepening local supply chains, creating skilled jobs and helping Nigerian technology companies build solutions that can serve Africa and the world.

The Individual Category is open to Nigerian engineers, technologists, programmers, students, researchers, makers, inventors and technology enthusiasts aged 16 years and above, including Nigerians living outside the country.

The Institution Category is open to eligible universities, polytechnics, research institutes and other higher institutions. Each institution will be represented by a three-member team presenting one project.

Applicants do not need a completed prototype at registration. Shortlisted competitors, however, must develop and present a functional physical prototype at the audition stage. Projects will be assessed on working hardware, real-world impact, engineering quality, local content, innovation, commercial viability, scalability and technical defence.

Under the Institution Category, the winner will receive a ₦20 million package comprising ₦10 million cash and a ₦10 million Ultra-Model Batch Process Training/Demonstration Mini-Plant with training. The first runner-up will receive a ₦10 million mini-plant package, while the second runner-up will receive a ₦5 million PLC/HMI Training and Demonstration Skid with practical training.

In the Individual Category, the winner will receive ₦10 million cash, while the first and second runners-up will receive ₦5 million and ₦2.5 million respectively -- giving promising innovators meaningful support to take their solutions further.

Following registration, successful entrants will progress through State Auditions in October, followed by Regional Competitions in November in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja. The competition will culminate in the NAP 2026 National Grand Finale in Lagos in December 2026.

Advanxis is also inviting government institutions, private-sector companies, professional bodies, universities, research institutions, investors and other stakeholders to help move promising innovations beyond the competition through mentorship, judging, prototype support, pilot opportunities, equipment, sponsorship and commercialisation partnerships.

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Advanxis Technologies & Process Automation Ltd. is a Nigerian engineering and industrial technology company providing automation, instrumentation, control systems, engineering services and practical technical training. Through NAP, Advanxis seeks to strengthen indigenous engineering capacity and accelerate practical innovation for a more industrialised and technology-driven Nigerian economy.

MEDIA & PARTNERSHIP ENQUIRIES

Port Harcourt: 22 Trans Amadi Road, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Lagos: 16 Karimu Katun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

[email protected] · +234 816 005 2942 · www.advanxis.com/prize3