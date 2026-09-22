Ethiopia's Renewable Energy, Ev Transition Attracts Nordic Investment Interest

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's vast renewable energy resources and rapid shift toward electric mobility are drawing growing interest from Nordic investors and technology companies, according to industry stakeholders.

The remark was made on the sidelines of the Nordic Africa EV Summit, held in Ethiopia from September 14 to 16, which brought together regional and international stakeholders to discuss electric mobility, charging infrastructure, and investment opportunities.

Hosaena A. Samuel, CEO and co-founder of Easy Power, a Norwegian firm and Ethiopia's first private electric vehicle charging operator, noted that Nordic investors are particularly focused on the country's accelerating EV adoption and high potential for clean energy.

According to Hosaena, more than 20 Nordic financiers engaged with Ethiopian officials and industry leaders during the summit to explore potential investments in grid reliability and EV charging infrastructure. The interest also extends to Nordic technology and technical expertise, which could help build resilient charging networks.

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She noted that Nordic partners were particularly impressed by Ethiopia's bold policy decision to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles in favor of electric mobility, backed by its rich renewable resources.

Nordic countries have extensive experience in developing EV charging infrastructure and reliable electricity systems, Hosaena said, adding that this expertise could offer valuable lessons as Ethiopia expands its national charging grid.

She highlighted the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and major wind power projects as key drivers drawing Nordic attention. Beyond infrastructure, she emphasized that Ethiopia's expanding EV market opens strong avenues for technology transfer and bilateral investment.

Echoing this sentiment, Kumeel Alsmail, Nokia's Head of Industrial Solutions for the Middle East and Africa, noted that Africa's growing EV ecosystem will unlock further opportunities for digital and technological cooperation between African nations and Nordic firms.

Speaking to ENA on the sidelines of the event, Alsmail emphasized that reliable connectivity will be critical to powering EV charging networks, especially as nations work toward regional electric mobility corridors.

He highlighted prospective corridors connecting Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Kenya, noting that these routes could support both passenger vehicles and electric heavy-duty transport.

Alsmail stated that Nokia sees strong opportunities to supply digital connectivity solutions for charging networks, while stressing that Ethiopia's growing renewable generation capacity must be paired with robust transmission and distribution systems.

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The summit highlighted the vital intersection of renewable energy, electric mobility, digital connectivity, and infrastructure, with participants agreeing that cross-border technology partnerships and private investment will be essential to driving Africa's clean energy transition.