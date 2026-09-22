East Africa: Why the Int'l Community Must Confront TPLF Hardliners & Foreign Spoilers

editorial

The signing of the Pretoria Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) in November 2022 was widely hailed as a watershed moment for Ethiopia. After two years of devastating conflict in the northern part of the country, the agreement established a clear, lawful framework to restore constitutional order, demobilize combatants, deliver humanitarian relief, and rebuild shattered communities.

Since the signing of the CoHA, the Ethiopian Federal Government has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the spirit and letter of the Pretoria Agreement. Federal institutions moved swiftly to reconnect Tigray to the national grid, restore banking and telecommunications, and reopen commercial air links to Mekelle. The government also facilitated unhindered humanitarian aid access across the region while allocating significant state resources toward rebuilding damaged infrastructure, schools, and healthcare facilities. Fulfilling a core diplomatic requirement, the Federal Parliament officially removed the TPLF from the national list of terrorist organizations to enable inclusive political engagement. Furthermore, in strict adherence to Article 10 of the agreement, the federal government facilitated the setup of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration (IRA) to ensure local governance, service delivery, and transitional stability.

Beyond initial diplomatic concessions, the Federal Government of Ethiopia backed its commitment to the Pretoria Accord with massive fiscal capital, allocating billions of Birr from the national treasury to finance the immediate reconstruction and socio-economic recovery of the Tigray region. Recognizing that peace cannot take root amid economic ruin, Addis Ababa prioritized funding to rebuild shattered health systems, reconstruct damaged schools, and repair critical transport, power, and telecommunications corridors--treating Tigray's revitalization as a top national priority. These federal budget transfers, disbursed directly to fund public services, pay civil servants, and subsidize essential commodities, served as tangible proof of the state's determination to integrate Tigray back into the national fabric. Yet, this massive financial goodwill and capital investment have been met with profound bad faith from TPLF hardliners, who have diverted local resources, obstructed federal development projects, and funneled regional administrative funds toward covert re-militarization rather than the civilian welfare the money was meant to secure

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Rather than channeling its efforts into peaceful political competition and regional recovery, the TPLF leadership has actively undermined the governance framework envisioned at Pretoria. Behind this resistance lies a calculated objective: the hardline Debretsion Gebremichael-led faction seeks to reclaim the unbridled single-party hegemony it once wielded over Ethiopia. Reeling from its loss of federal dominance and resisting the constitutional order, the TPLF's core ambition is to manufacture regional instability, paralyze state institutions, and force a total renegotiation of the Pretoria Accord on terms that insulate its elite leadership from accountability.

A central pillar of the peace deal was the establishment of an inclusive Interim Regional Administration, yet hardline factional leaders within the TPLF have systematically moved to dismantle it. By attempting to unilaterally oust IRA leadership, seize regional administrative bodies by force, and reject federal mandates extended to preserve regional stability, the group has shown an alarming disregard for lawful transitional governance. This systematic takeover replaces an inclusive, transitional public administration with single-party rule, directly violating the core principles of the Pretoria Agreement and stripping Tigrayan citizens of civilian-led, accountable governance.

To achieve these disruptive ambitions, the TPLF hardliners have entered into unholy, opportunistic alignments with external spoilers and regional adversaries. Taking advantage of broader Horn of Africa geopolitical friction, the faction has cultivated tacit backing from foreign actors seeking to exploit Ethiopia's internal vulnerabilities. Chief among these actors are the regimes in Cairo and Asmara, whose historic and strategic interests align with maintaining a fractured, vulnerable Ethiopian state.

For the regime in Egypt, the motive is rooted in an existential paranoia over the Nile waters and the operational reality of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Cairo has long viewed any strong, unified, and economically sovereign Ethiopia as a direct threat to its centuries-old hydro-hegemony over the Abay River. Unable to halt the completion of the GERD through international diplomacy or legal coercion, Egypt's intelligence and diplomatic apparatus has pivoted toward zero-sum encirclement. By funneling indirect backing, diplomatic cover, and operational logistical channels to dissident Ethiopian factions, Cairo seeks to keep Addis Ababa consumed by internal fires. For Egypt, an Ethiopia locked in civil strife is an Ethiopia incapable of projecting power, advancing downstream development, or asserting its sovereign rights over regional trade and maritime infrastructure.

Eritrea's totalitarian regime, led by Isaias Afwerki, operates under a parallel strategy driven by deeply rooted hostility toward Ethiopian regional dominance and a toxic political history with TPLF elites. Though Asmara and the TPLF fought a brutal war from 1998 to 2000, current tactical interests have forced an opportunistic convergence. As Ethiopia asserts its sovereign ambition to secure reliable access to the Red Sea, President Isaias views a consolidated, economically dynamic Ethiopia as a threat to his regime's regional influence and maritime monopoly. Capitalizing on internal Ethio-Tigrayan political friction, Asmara has quietly opened channels with TPLF hardliners and other insurgent actors, stoking localized militarization to wrap Ethiopia in a web of perpetual border security crises.

Together, Cairo and Asmara have turned the Horn of Africa into a theater of proxy warfare, leveraging the TPLF hardline faction as an instrumental lever to destabilize the nation from within. These external allies provide diplomatic cover, logistics, and material support to keep northern Ethiopia in a state of perpetual crisis. By acting as a proxy for regional forces hostile to Ethiopia's economic self-determination and territorial integrity, the TPLF leadership is actively outsourcing the destabilization of its own homeland.

The Pretoria Agreement explicitly mandated the complete Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) of Tigrayan armed forces, establishing that Ethiopia has only one unified national defense force. While the federal government created the national DDR framework, the TPLF has resisted full disarmament. Large contingents of combatants remain armed, active, and organized under regional command structures. Reports of re-armament, forced recruitment, and offensive troop movements near regional borders--coordinated with external elements--signal that the group is actively preparing for another round of war rather than choosing peace. Holding civilian populations hostage to the threat of renewed hostility severely jeopardizes regional security, stalls economic recovery, and prolongs human suffering across northern Ethiopia.

The international community, including the African Union, the United Nations, the United States, and the European Union, played a constructive role in bringing the parties to the negotiating table in 2022, and international partners must now step up enforcement to protect that investment in peace. International actors must clearly name and condemn actions that violate the CoHA, particularly the dismantling of the Interim Administration and refusals to complete disarmament. Support for transitional programs should be tied directly to measurable, verified progress in the DDR process, alongside unequivocal support for legitimate federal authority and legally recognized interim governance. Additionally, international aid agencies must ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the civilian population directly without being diverted or hijacked by armed factions.

A growing awareness among key international stakeholders reveals that the primary bottleneck to lasting peace in northern Ethiopia is no longer a lack of federal goodwill, but the deliberate subversion orchestrated by hardline TPLF factions and their external regional enablers. Recent diplomatic measures by the U.S. government--specifically targeted visa restrictions imposed under Section 212(a)(3)(C) against hardline TPLF figures and associated actors complicit in eroding the Pretoria Accord--mark a vital shift toward accountability. By directly penalizing those responsible for dismantling the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, delaying disarmament, and orchestrating illegal re-militarization, Washington has effectively validated the Ethiopian state's long-standing position: that recalcitrant internal elites and external spoilers, particularly those aligning with foreign interests in Asmara and Cairo, are the true perpetrators of volatility in the Horn of Africa.

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To protect the immense investment in peace, international partners must build upon these initial accountability steps and construct a systematic enforcement architecture. Diplomatic declarations must evolve into rigorous, conditional enforcement where developmental aid, transitional support, and international legitimacy are strictly contingent upon verifiable compliance with Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) protocols. Furthermore, aid agencies and international monitors must audit humanitarian delivery mechanisms to prevent armed factions from hijacking relief supplies to fuel illicit mobilization. By unequivocally backing legitimate, constitutionally recognized interim governance and escalating targeted sanctions against both internal hardliners and external spoilers, the African Union, United Nations, United States, and European Union can ensure that the Pretoria Agreement remains a durable bridge to peace rather than a temporary pause in conflict.

To secure a lasting peace in the Horn of Africa, the international community can no longer afford the dangerous posture of false equivalence. The Pretoria Agreement provided a clear, legal path toward national restoration, yet its fulfillment remains hostage to the revisionist ambitions of TPLF hardliners and the zero-sum geopolitical games of foreign spoilers in Cairo and Asmara. Allowing internal actors to dismantle lawful interim governance and re-militarize under the cover of foreign backing risks not only unraveling Ethiopia's hard-won stability, but also igniting a wider regional conflagration. The global community--led by the AU, UN, US, and EU--must move decisively beyond passive rhetoric. By enforcing strict accountability, conditioning support on verified disarmament, and confronting foreign intervention, international stakeholders can neutralize these disruptive forces, protect the integrity of the Pretoria Accord, and ensure that Ethiopia's sovereign trajectory remains defined by peace, unity, and economic progress.