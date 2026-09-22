Uganda: Quality Chemicals Calls for Greater Awareness, Access to Sickle Cell Diagnosis and Treatment

Officials at Quality Chemical Industries Limited (QCIL) have called for increased public awareness, early diagnosis and improved access to treatment as Uganda steps up efforts to address the burden of sickle cell disease.

The call was made during the 2026 Annual Sickle Cell Run, organised by the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU), which brought together patients, families, healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical companies, policymakers, development partners and members of the public.

The event aimed to raise awareness about sickle cell disease and mobilise resources to support communities affected by the condition.

QCIL Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar said the company's participation reflected the growing role of the private sector in supporting public health initiatives, particularly those focused on prevention, early diagnosis, treatment and access to essential medicines.

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"To help support the fight against sickle cell disease, we recently launched locally manufactured Hydroxyurea, a development that will improve treatment access, reduce costs and strengthen the country's pharmaceutical independence," Kumar said.

Hydroxyurea is widely used in the management of sickle cell disease. While it is not a cure, the medicine can help reduce the frequency and severity of complications associated with the condition, including painful crises and other health problems.

Kumar said local production of Hydroxyurea should be viewed not only as a pharmaceutical milestone but also as part of broader efforts to strengthen Uganda's capacity to respond to long-term public health challenges.

He added that the Sickle Cell Run provides an important platform for educating the public about the condition, which is inherited and affects the production and function of haemoglobin in red blood cells.

"Through our participation, QCIL joins other stakeholders in encouraging communities to seek early testing and appropriate medical care while helping to challenge misconceptions and stigma associated with sickle cell disease," he said.

Kumar said pharmaceutical and healthcare companies have a responsibility that goes beyond supplying medicines, including supporting public education campaigns and initiatives that promote access to essential healthcare services.

PSU Vice President Dr Nuru Mugide said sickle cell disease continues to claim lives and place a significant emotional, social and financial burden on families while adding pressure to Uganda's healthcare system.

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She said the primary objective of the run was to increase awareness about the disease while supporting efforts to improve access to treatment.

"We are not running just to buy the drug. Our main focus is to create awareness, because prevention is better than cure. Yes, we also want to support government efforts to improve access to Hydroxyurea," Mugide said.

The Ministry of Health estimates that about 20,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease in Uganda each year, while approximately 30 percent of the population carries the sickle cell gene.

Proceeds from the run will be used to purchase Hydroxyurea, which will later be donated to people in Busoga Kingdom.

Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that more than 300,000 children are born with sickle cell disease every year, with the majority of cases occurring in sub-Saharan Africa.

The organisers and participating stakeholders said continued public education, early testing and access to appropriate treatment remain important components of efforts to reduce the impact of sickle cell disease on individuals, families and the wider health system.