Nigeria: 2027 Elections - ADC Demands Police Accountability Over Attacks On Opposition

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded accountability from the Nigeria Police Force over alleged attacks on opposition party members and political gatherings ahead of the 2027 general elections.

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, made the demand on Monday in Abuja during a press conference on political violence, voter intimidation and the conditions under which the 2027 elections would be conducted.

Abdullahi said the party had documented incidents involving attacks on political meetings, destruction of party property, assaults on political participants and threats against citizens over their political choices.

He said the incidents occurred between July 2025 and September 2026 in states including Kaduna, Kebbi, Ekiti, Cross River, Rivers, Edo, Osun, Kogi and Enugu.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the ADC spokesman, the party was concerned about the frequency of the reported incidents and what it described as inadequate responses from law enforcement agencies.

"The Nigerian police is not APC police; it is the police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Abdullahi said.

He said every Nigerian had the right to support a political party of choice, while registered political parties were entitled to organise meetings and conduct lawful activities without intimidation.

Abdullahi cited the reported attack on the ADC secretariat in Benin City, Edo State, in February as one of the incidents that had raised concern within the party.

He also referred to reported gunshots at the residence of former Edo State governor and former APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, where political leaders had gathered.

According to him, the Edo State Police Command confirmed the attack on the ADC secretariat, reported damage at Oyegun's residence and announced an investigation.

However, Abdullahi said the party was yet to receive information on arrests, prosecution or the outcome of the investigation.

The ADC spokesman also alleged that one of its members, identified as Kamadiyoi, was killed during an attack on party members preparing for a political meeting in Community Ward One, Odua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said the incident had been reported to the police and called for an investigation capable of identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

Abdullahi further alleged that armed men disrupted an opposition political gathering in Enugu, leaving some participants injured.

He said another attack allegedly occurred last week when ADC members were preparing for meetings in two wards in Kogi State.

According to him, several party members were injured in the Kogi incidents and some were still receiving treatment.

The ADC spokesman called for investigations into the reported attacks, including allegations involving private individuals and security personnel.

"What we are saying is that a record of repeated violence against lawful political activity demands serious government response, which we are not seeing," he said.

Abdullahi also raised concerns over statements attributed to some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he said could contribute to political tension ahead of the 2027 Nigerian elections.

He referred to President Bola Tinubu's statement that "all is fair in politics" and called on the president to clarify the remark.

Abdullahi argued that the president should discourage any interpretation of the statement that could be used to justify violence or intimidation against political opponents.

The ADC spokesman also cited controversies surrounding remarks attributed to APC Senator Francis Fadahunsi and the chairman of Kuje Area Council, Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo.

He said political actors should avoid statements capable of increasing tension or encouraging violence during the build-up to the 2027 elections.

The ADC, however, said it would not support political violence.

Abdullahi said the party had instructed its members and candidates not to engage in violence or use rhetoric capable of promoting ethnic or religious divisions.

"The national chairman of our party, Senator David Mark, has said it clearly that no candidate of the ADC must engage in any rhetoric that is divisive, that is going to intensify religious division or ethnic division," he said.

Abdullahi said the ADC was maintaining a central record of reported incidents of political violence and intimidation.

According to him, the records include dates, locations, witness accounts, photographs, video evidence, medical documentation and complaints submitted to law enforcement agencies.

"We are keeping records. We are documenting every single incident," Abdullahi said.

He said the party would submit petitions to relevant authorities and seek judicial remedies where necessary.

The ADC also plans to engage the National Human Rights Commission, ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, African Union and other relevant institutions over alleged violations of political rights.

Abdullahi urged Nigeria's international partners and election observers to examine the political environment before election day when assessing the credibility of the 2027 elections.

He said the assessment should include whether political parties were able to hold meetings, campaign, advertise candidates and conduct lawful activities without intimidation.

According to him, the credibility of an election should not be determined solely by events on election day.

The ADC spokesman also alleged that opposition parties were facing difficulties in displaying campaign posters and billboards in Abuja and other parts of Nigeria.

He argued that political parties should have equal opportunities to communicate their programmes and candidates to voters.

Abdullahi said the ADC would continue documenting developments ahead of the 2027 elections rather than waiting until election day before raising concerns.

He also called on President Tinubu to clarify his "all is fair in politics" statement and publicly discourage any interpretation that could encourage violence against opposition parties.

On the proposed state police, Abdullahi said the ADC was monitoring the debate because of concerns that state police could potentially be used against opposition parties.

He said ADC members in the National Assembly were following the process and would announce the party's position on the matter.

The ADC spokesman also criticised what he described as the silence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on reported political violence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He argued that INEC had a responsibility to speak out where violence could affect the ability of political parties to participate freely in the electoral process.

"If we are concerned, INEC will be concerned because if you are an electoral umpire and you have promised to deliver free and fair election, and the table is being turned against a participant in the election, then you cannot claim to be fair," Abdullahi said.

Asked whether the ADC would eventually direct its members to defend themselves against attacks, Abdullahi said the party was "getting close" to such a situation but would continue to pursue lawful means of protecting its members.

"We will do whatever it takes to protect the peace. We will do whatever it takes to keep our members under control," he said.

He added that continued attacks could make it increasingly difficult for party leaders to persuade members to remain restrained.

Abdullahi said the ADC was not seeking special treatment from the government or security agencies.

"We are not asking for any different law or any special arrangement as an opposition political party," he said.

He said the party was simply demanding enforcement of existing laws protecting citizens and political parties.

The ADC spokesman said the party would continue to pursue the issue through lawful channels and document incidents that could affect the 2027 general elections.

He urged the Federal Government, Nigeria Police Force, INEC and political parties to ensure that Nigerians could participate in political activities without fear of violence or intimidation.