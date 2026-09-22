West Africa: Nigeria Edge Closer to World Handball Championship With Côte d'Ivoire Win

Nigeria's Under-18 men's handball team moved to within one victory of qualifying for the 2027 IHF Men's Under-19 Handball World Championship after defeating hosts Côte d'Ivoire 31-26 at the 22nd Africa Men's Youth Handball Championship in Abidjan on Monday.

The Coach Abdulhakim Yakubu-tutored side secured the five-goal victory in the 5th-8th placement match to keep their qualification hopes firmly alive.

Nigeria made a strong start and went into the interval with a 13-11 lead before maintaining their advantage in the second half to see off the hosts.

Simon Abaaka was named the Most Valuable Player of the match after producing an impressive individual performance to help Nigeria secure the crucial victory.

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The result means Nigeria will now face the winner of the other 5th-8th placement encounter between Cameroon and Rwanda in their next match.

The fixture will be decisive, with victory guaranteeing Nigeria a fifth-place finish at the continental championship and, more importantly, one of Africa's five qualification tickets to the 2027 IHF Men's Under-19 Handball World Championship.

The Nigerian youngsters therefore need one more win to complete their qualification mission and book their place at the global tournament.

Having overcome the host nation under pressure, the team will now turn its attention to the final placement encounter, where another strong performance will be required to achieve its primary objective in Abidjan.

The 22nd Africa Men's Youth Handball Championship is serving as the continental qualification pathway for the 2027 IHF Men's Under-19 World Championship, making Nigeria's next match particularly significant for the young team.