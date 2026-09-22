Madagascar: AFCON Qualifiers - Madagascar Storm Uyo With 28-Man Delegation

21 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

Madagascar have arrived in Uyo ahead of Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Malagasy delegation, comprising 28 players and officials, touched down at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at about 2:05pm on Monday.

The visitors are in Nigeria for their Group L match against the Super Eagles, scheduled to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, popularly known as the 'Nest of Champions'.

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The delegation was received at the airport by the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Football Association, Samuel Umoh, and members of his team.

Umoh confirmed that additional members of the Madagascar delegation are expected to arrive in Uyo on Tuesday, September 22.

The arrival marks the beginning of Madagascar's final preparations for the crucial encounter, with both sides looking to make a strong start to their qualifying campaign.

The Barea will face Nigeria on Friday before returning home to host Tanzania in their second Group L fixture.

The Super Eagles are expected to intensify preparations in Uyo ahead of the encounter, with head coach Éric Chelle set to lead the team in his first AFCON qualifying campaign since taking charge.

Madagascar will draw confidence from their previous competitive meeting with Nigeria, having defeated the Super Eagles 2-0 in the group stage of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Friday's encounter is therefore expected to provide another competitive meeting between the two sides as they begin their pursuit of qualification for the 2027 tournament.

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