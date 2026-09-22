Burkina Faso/Nigeria: Flamingos Maintain Perfect Wafu-B U17 Run With 2-0 Win Over Burkina Faso

Nigeria's Flamingos maintained their perfect start to the 2026 WAFU B U17 Girls Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Monday.

The victory took Nigeria's tally to nine points from three matches and kept the Flamingos at the top of the table as they continued their unbeaten run in the competition.

The Flamingos, who finished runners-up at the inaugural edition of the tournament in Ghana two years ago, dominated possession in the opening half but were unable to find a way past a disciplined Burkina Faso defence.

Nigeria created several promising openings and applied sustained pressure, but the Burkinabe held firm to ensure the first half ended goalless.

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The Flamingos stepped up the pressure after the restart, committing more players forward as they searched for the breakthrough.

Their persistence eventually paid off in the 82nd minute when Mary Dunstan broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish to give Nigeria a deserved lead.

The goal further lifted the Flamingos, who continued to press as Burkina Faso struggled to cope with Nigeria's attacking pressure.

Nigeria eventually sealed the points deep into stoppage time when Oluwakemi Adegbuyi found the net to make it 2-0 and put the outcome beyond doubt.

The victory underlined the Flamingos' ability to maintain their composure in a tightly contested encounter and produce decisive moments when it mattered most.

With three wins from three matches, Nigeria remain firmly in control of their campaign and will now turn their attention to their next fixture as they continue their pursuit of the WAFU-B U17 Girls Cup title.