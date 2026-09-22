Nigeria: South Africa Probes Moriel Infrastructure Over Contractor Gradings and State Deals

South African authorities have launched separate investigations into Moriel Infrastructure Group's contractor gradings and government contracts following a viral video involving the company's former executive chairman, Lawrence Chamurwa Mudzinganyama.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has instructed the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to examine allegations that Moriel obtained multiple contractor gradings on the same day.

The department said further allegations suggest the company may not have satisfied all the requirements for those gradings, which may subsequently have been used to secure government contracts. The CIDB has been asked to report its findings to Macpherson.

The company is also facing scrutiny over its work for the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL).

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Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has directed SANRAL's board to establish whether Moriel was lawfully appointed and whether it is meeting its contractual obligations. SANRAL confirmed that it has two contracts with the company and that its investigation is underway.

The developments followed the circulation of footage showing Mudzinganyama making threats against women at a Sandton restaurant. He was subsequently arrested on an intimidation charge and released on warning, with a court appearance scheduled for October 1.

Mudzinganyama has apologised for his conduct.

Moriel has since removed him as executive chairman and director, saying he will no longer represent or act on behalf of the company.

The investigations into the company's gradings and state contracts remain ongoing, with authorities yet to determine whether any rules were breached.