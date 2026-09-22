Nigeria: Afcon 2027 Qualifiers - 20 Players Arrive As Super Eagles Begin Preparations

Among those in camp are forwards Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Usor, George Ilenikhena and Tolu Arokodare

The Super Eagles have opened camp in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, with 20 players already on the ground ahead of their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The players arrived at the team's camp by Tuesday morning as head coach Éric Chelle prepares to lead the three-time African champions into their first competitive matches of the new qualification campaign.

Among those in camp are forwards Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Usor, George Ilenikhena and Tolu Arokodare.

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Defenders Isaac James, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredricks, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Olaoluwa Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Chibuike Nwaiwu and Bruno Onyemaechi have also reported for duty.

Midfielders Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka complete the 20 players currently in camp.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is also among the early arrivals.

Three more players -- captain Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali -- are expected to arrive around noon, according to the team.

The arrivals follow the opening of the Super Eagles' camp in preparation for their Group L matches.

Chelle and his technical crew arrived in Uyo on Monday before moving to Ikot Ekpene, where the squad is based for the international window.

The coach is expected to oversee the team's first training session on Tuesday as preparations intensify for the two qualifiers.

The opening 15 minutes of the training session will be open to members of the press.

Nigeria will host Madagascar's Barea at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Friday, 25 September.

Four days later, the Super Eagles will travel to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau's Wild Dogs on Tuesday, 29 September.

The short turnaround between the two fixtures means Chelle has limited time to prepare his squad for the opening phase of the qualification campaign.

Aside from their training, the players are also scheduled to participate in media activities on Wednesday at the team's base in Ikot Ekpene.

The Super Eagles finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and will now begin their pursuit of qualification for the 2027 tournament, which will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.