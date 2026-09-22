Malawi: 'Our Hands Were Tied' - Ex-Aviation Chief Reveals Frustrating Truth Behind Botched Search for Chilima's Doomed Plane

A former top aviation official has lifted the lid on just how hamstrung and frustrating the desperate search for Vice-President Saulos Chilima's missing plane really was -- revealing that military secrecy and a lack of resources left rescuers effectively powerless in those critical hours.

Samuel Kalua, former acting Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, made the startling admission to the Parliamentary Ad-hoc Committee investigating the Chikangawa Forest plane crash, describing an operation so restricted it left him unable to act the way he normally would.

Responding to committee chairperson Walter Nyamilandu Manda's question on just how frustrating the search truly was, Kalua didn't mince his words: it was, he said, extremely frustrating -- made worse by the fact the missing aircraft was a military plane, putting it largely outside his control.

"If this were a civilian aircraft, as soon as I heard the aircraft was missing, I would have informed my line Ministry probably the OPC as well and immediately I would have gone public, on radios and TVs requesting assistance," Kalua told the committee.

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But with the Vice-President himself on board, Kalua explained, going public for help simply wasn't an option -- that kind of appeal would have required the President's own sign-off.

"We were conducting this search with tied hands, so to say. So it was very frustrating," he said.

Pressed further by Nyamilandu on whether adequate resources had been available for the search, Kalua admitted that too had been a serious obstacle, with a shortage of proper equipment compounding the chaos of those desperate hours.

The aircraft, carrying Vice-President Saulos Chilima, former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri and seven others, vanished on 10 June 2024 while flying from Lilongwe to Mzuzu.

Despite a massive overnight search involving the Malawi Defence Force, police and other agencies, the plane wasn't located until the following day, when wreckage was finally discovered in the dense, unforgiving terrain of Chikangawa Forest.

All nine people on board were killed.

The tragedy triggered a period of national mourning and a formal Commission of Inquiry, and continues to face renewed scrutiny through the ongoing parliamentary probe, which is now examining not just the cause of the crash but the chain of command, communication and resources behind the search itself.