Kenya: Uhuru Challenges 'Sponsor' Claims As He Backs Matiang'i

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged claims that he is the political "sponsor" behind opposition activities, saying Kenyans are free to choose their leaders and insisting that he has no interest in using money or threats to influence voters.

Speaking during the Jubilee Party leadership handover on Tuesday, Uhuru appeared to take a fresh swipe at President William Ruto over the repeated allegations, saying political leaders should convince Kenyans through their plans instead of attacking their rivals.

"Even if you call me a 'sponsor' (sponyo), I don't have..." Uhuru said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

He then delivered his message on how politicians should seek votes.

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"I know if you speak to a Kenyan with respect, and speak to them about what you will do for them, Kenyans know a leader and you will get that vote," he said.

"A vote is not a marketplace. A vote is a vision."

Ruto has repeatedly accused Uhuru of backing or sponsoring opposition forces seeking to challenge his administration ahead of the 2027 General Election. Uhuru has previously rejected the allegations, saying the power to choose Kenya's leaders belongs to voters.

Uhuru said there was no need for politicians to threaten, intimidate or pay people to support them.

"There's no need to constantly threaten someone, take photos to intimidate someone, or pay people off," he said.

He instead urged political leaders to tell Kenyans what they would do if elected.

"Go and tell Kenyans how you will serve them," Uhuru said.

The former President also pushed back against continued references to his administration, saying he and his team peacefully handed over power after the 2022 election.

He reminded his supporters that the transfer took place after the courts upheld the election outcome.

"Broad daylight, we went and handed over all the instruments of power... all of them," he said.

Uhuru questioned why his name continues to feature in political attacks four years after leaving State House.

"And now after four years, they are still saying 'Uhuru this, Uhuru that..."' he said.

"Did we hand over power so that they could continue talking about Uhuru here? Or did we hand over power so they could go and build?"

He said leaders should focus on delivering services instead of looking for people to blame when things are not working.

"When something isn't working, you have to try and make excuses," Uhuru said.

The former President also formally signalled his support for former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to take over the party leadership position he has held.

Uhuru said he would remain a Jubilee member but move to a senior advisory position within the party.

"I cannot leave Jubilee where would I go if I leave Jubilee?" he asked.

He then backed Matiang'i, describing him as a leader with wisdom who is hardworking and loves Kenyans.

"I see there is this young man from Kisii over there called Fred Matiang'i," Uhuru said.

"A person who has wisdom... not a corrupt person, a person who loves Kenyans, a hard worker, a person who has no malice."

Uhuru asked Jubilee delegates to support Matiang'i as the party prepares for the 2027 election.

He said the party must organise early and field candidates for elective positions, including MPs, senators, governors and the presidency.

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However, the former President made clear that the National Delegates Conference will have to confirm the leadership change in line with the party constitution.

Uhuru also rejected suggestions that stepping down from the formal party leadership means he is leaving Jubilee politics.

"Even now, me as I am, over there, and I'm going nowhere. I am still a Jubilee member," he said.

He urged young Kenyans not to allow themselves to be used by politicians.

"The destiny is yours!" he told the crowd.

Uhuru further called on Jubilee to work with other parties and political leaders who share its agenda, saying the focus should be on uniting Kenyans rather than endless political fights.

"Let us unite with all those others and organise ourselves to push Kenya forward," he said.