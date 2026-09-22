Namibia: Operation Basadi Requires Collaboration - Sakajengenga

Chief Inspector Fina Sakajengenga, head of the Community Policing Subdivision in Omaheke, says the success of the ongoing Operation Basadi depends on strong cooperation among stakeholders in the region.

Speaking to New Era, Sakajengenga said the national policing initiative, which began on 18 September 2026, aims to strengthen crime prevention and create safer communities, with a particular focus on protecting women and children.

"Crime prevention cannot be achieved by the police alone. It requires the active participation of the entire community," she said.

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Sakajengenga said the operation targets gender-based violence, violence against children and related crimes, while strengthening cooperation between police, communities and other crime-prevention stakeholders.

"The Namibian Police will continue working with stakeholders and communities to strengthen crime prevention, improve public safety and build confidence in law enforcement," she said. She noted that the operational order specifically calls for cooperation between police and relevant stakeholders in the fight against gender-based violence and related crimes. Sakajengenga urged residents to take responsibility for their own safety and that of others by reporting suspicious activities, protecting children, supporting victims and speaking out against violence or abuse.

She also called on the public to help make homes, schools, workplaces and communities safer by reporting violence, protecting women and children, supporting victims and working with the police.

"The Namibian Police in Omaheke remains committed to preventing crime, protecting the community and ensuring that policing is conducted professionally, lawfully and with respect for human rights," she said. The operation includes visible policing activities in areas where women, children and other vulnerable people may be exposed to crime. These include patrols, inspections, stop-and-search operations, roadblocks, surveillance, and other crime-prevention measures. Identified crime hotspots will also be targeted to prevent crime and improve public safety.

Operation Basadi is expected to end today.