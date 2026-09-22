South Africa: NSFAS Restores Funding for Nelson Mandela University Students

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has restored funding for 357 Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students enrolled in extended programmes after they were incorrectly defunded due to incorrect qualification codes.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Yusuf Cassim said NSFAS has also confirmed that all outstanding allowances for the affected students are up to date.

The development follows engagements between Cassim and the NSFAS after his appointment in July where he raised the issue and called for the affected students' funding to be restored as a matter of urgency.

As part of his delegated responsibilities relating to student accommodation, non-academic barriers to student success and the broader student experience, Cassim visited NMU's Gqeberha campus on Friday, and George campus on Saturday.

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The visit follows concerns raised through the Deputy Minister's Helpdesk and provided the Deputy Minister an opportunity to engage directly with students and institutional stakeholders.

NSFAS has also committed to meeting with the NMU finance team this week to address outstanding matters and ensure that affected students receive assistance.

Students raised a range of funding concerns, including defunding linked to GAP investigations, incorrect qualification codes, and dual registration.

They also raised concerns about delays in implementing the announced opt-out from the cafeteria-based Meal Management System (MMS).

Cassim said student concerns should not be overshadowed by disruptions.

"We will continue to go where the issues are. The Deputy Minister's Helpdesk assists all students. Those who need NSFAS funding restored, those who cannot access meals, those experiencing disability support delays, and those raising safety and health concerns must not be crowded out by disruption or student politics," the Deputy Minister said.

Cassim was accompanied by officials from the Department of Higher Education and Training's University Branch, NSFAS, Higher Health and several Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs).

The stakeholders engaged students and provided information on available support.

Students in Nelson Mandela Bay also raised SETA bursary-related challenges. The Transport Education Training Authority (TETA) and the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services SETA (merSETA) also engaged affected students and committed to further discussions with NMU.

At the George campus, engagements with the Student Representative Council (SRC) and students focused largely on the implementation of the MMS opt-out.

Students raised concerns about the quality of food, reported mark-ups of up to 36% on some items and said Halal options were not available.

They also raised concern about safety linked to off-campus accommodation and transport, as well as difficulties accessing effective campus health services.

Cassim said Higher Health will engage with NMU's campus health services to identify gaps and strengthen student support.

Disability support was also raised, including delays in the approval of disability allowances.

Cassim instructed NSFAS to review the status of payments to the institution for meal allowances linked to the MMS and to develop an operational plan to enable students to opt out of the system as soon as possible.

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He emphasised that students must be given a choice in how they access their meals and not be locked into arrangements they did not choose.

The Deputy Minister committed to raise the outstanding issues during a follow-up engagement with the institution, which NMU committed to convening following Friday's disruptions.

Cassim expressed appreciation to the officials and sector partners who participated in the visit and apologised to students and stakeholders affected by the disruptions at the Gqeberha campus.

"We apologise to students and partners for the challenges experienced at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha on Friday. Those incidents were beyond this Office's control. However, they should not prevent us from working collectively to ensure that no student is left behind," he said.