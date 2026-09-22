Angola: Magistrate Wants Better Conditions for PGR in Zaire

21 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — The coordinator of the Northern Judicial Region, Arlindo Francisco, advocated on Monday (21), in Mbanza-Kongo City, Zaire Province, for the construction of infrastructure to better accommodate and ensure the normal functioning of the Attorney General's Office (PGR) in this northern province.

The magistrate, speaking to the press after a meeting with the provincial governor of Zaire, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, said that one of the challenges for this Judicial Region is the construction of the PGR facilities in the municipality of Mbanza-Kongo.

Arlindo Francisco stated in this regard that the Provincial Government of Zaire has made available a plot of land in the urban center for the future construction of a building for this body at the regional level.

The magistrate mentioned that during his nearly week-long stay in Zaire, he will inspect the operations of the Attorney General's Office in Mbanza-Kongo, Cuimba, Soyo, and Noqui.

Meetings with PGR technicians in the region and with the presiding judge of the Mbanza-Kongo District Court are part of the magistrate's working agenda in Zaire.

The Northern Judicial Region comprises the provinces of Zaire, Cabinda, Uíge, Malanje, and Cuanza Norte.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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