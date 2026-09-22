Kenya: Responsible Insurance Use Is Key to Safeguarding Our Shared Healthcare Benefits, Experts Claim

Nairobi — Many employees mistakenly believe employer-sponsored health insurance provides unlimited, consequence-free medical claims.

However, industry experts warn that this misconception directly threatens the long-term sustainability of workplace health coverage.

According to Stephen Lokonyo, Managing Director of First Assurance Company, insurance operates as a shared ecosystem. Misuse doesn't just impact the insurer--it penalizes everyone in the organization.

Most insurance misuse isn't deliberate fraud, but rather a collection of minor everyday choices that drain the system.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For instance, employees sometimes engage in consultation swapping by permitting uninsured friends or relatives to use their medical cards.

Others drive up routine care inflation by visiting high-cost specialists or emergency rooms for minor ailments like a common cold, instead of seeing a general practitioner or using telemedicine.

Pharmaceutical hoarding also drains resources when individuals demand unneeded brand-name drugs, request excessive vitamins, or stock up on maximum medication quantities for their home cabinets.

Finally, some workers collude with providers by agreeing to unnecessary diagnostic tests or allowing clinics to alter billing codes to disguise cosmetic procedures as medical necessities.

While a single unnecessary test feels minor, scaled across hundreds of employees, these actions create a massive financial drain on corporate plans.

Insurance relies on risk pooling and claims data. When claims skyrocket due to misuse, employers face a tough choice during renewal cycles: pay significantly higher premiums or slash benefits.

Because corporate budgets are finite, a high-claims year almost always penalizes employees in tangible ways. Companies may reduce coverage limits, leaving staff vulnerable during major medical catastrophes.

They might introduce higher co-payments, forcing workers to pay more out-of-pocket at the hospital desk. To keep premiums affordable, employers may also exclude critical care items like mental health benefits, dental, or optical add-ons.

In the worst scenarios, money meant for salary increments or performance bonuses is diverted to cover the inflated cost of health premiums.

"Eventually, treating medical insurance like an unlimited buffet leaves everyone at the table hungry," says Lokonyo.

Protecting healthcare benefits requires employees to shift from a consumer mindset to an ownership mindset. Responsible use does not mean avoiding the doctor when sick; it means being a smart health consumer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Employees can practice this by choosing the right care level, utilizing telemedicine or local clinics for minor issues while reserving emergency rooms for true medical emergencies. It is also vital to question bills and prescriptions by asking for generic alternatives and verifying medical statements for unauthorized charges.

Finally, individuals must respect policy boundaries by remembering that a medical card is a personalized benefit and not a shared pass for extended family and friends.

Corporate medical insurance is a financial safety net designed to protect families during genuine illness.

By treating this benefit responsibly, employees ensure the net remains strong enough to support them and their colleagues when they need it most.