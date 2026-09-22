Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Sacks Capitalk's Pathisani, Star FM Boss Yvonne Tivatye As Retrenchments Commence

22 September 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMPAPERS has fired popular Capitalk FM presenter Pathisani Sibanda and Star FM station manager Yvonne Tivatye as retrenchments commence.

The state-run, publicly-owned stable last week revealed that it was taking a new shift that will result in the removal of individuals whose jobs had become "redundant."

Some 154 journalists were said to be on their way out of the 135-year-old publisher.

Tivatye and Pathisani accepted high-value gifts from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo earlier this year, an issue that reportedly put them on the firing line.

Although this breached Zimpapers' US$100 gift policy, the two and others who got a slice of Chivayo's fat purse were initially cautioned and retained.

A number of senior reporters from Zimpapers' Bulawayo office have also received their dismissal papers, according to sources.

Zimpapers publishes The Herald, The Sunday Mail, The Chronicle, The Sunday News, H Metro, B Metro and a host of smaller papers.

It also has numerous radio stations and a television station that is being pulled off DStv from September 30 in line with the restructuring exercise.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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