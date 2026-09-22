Nigeria: 2027 - APC Chieftain Predicts Tinubu Landslide in Kogi, North Central Over Shaibu's Coas Appointment

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, John Okolo, has predicted overwhelming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Kogi State and the North Central geopolitical zone in the 2027 presidential election, attributing the expected backing to recent federal appointments, security improvements and ongoing development projects in the region.

Okolo, who spoke in Lokoja, said the appointment of Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had strengthened the sense of inclusion among Kogi people and other residents of the North Central.

He described Shaibu's appointment as a significant recognition of the contribution of Kogi indigenes to national service.

"The appointment of Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu means a lot to the North Central and to Kogi people. This is an opportunity we will not take for granted. The time for rewarding Mr. President is here," Okolo said.

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He added that the Igala people would support Tinubu in the 2027 election, saying, "The Igala will give a unanimous decision and will not allow vote splits."

Okolo also commended Tinubu over what he described as the appointment and placement of Kogi indigenes in key federal positions, saying the development had strengthened the feeling of inclusion among people of the state and the North Central.

"When the presidency carries the North Central along with appointments, it shows respect for our people and our place in the federation," he said.

On power rotation and national balance, the APC chieftain said political leaders should remain sensitive to regional expectations, arguing that zoning and rotation of political offices could promote stability and mutual trust.

"There is a longstanding consensus on power rotation. When that balance is respected, the whole country benefits. These appointments are evidence that the centre is mindful of regional equity," Okolo said.

Okolo also linked his assessment of the region's political mood to what he described as improved security operations since the appointment of Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff.

According to him, there had been increased coordination among security personnel, faster responses to incidents and improved intelligence-sharing with communities in parts of the North Central.

"Since Lt.-Gen. Waidi took charge, we have seen an uptick in coordinated operations, faster responses to incidents and better intelligence sharing with communities," he said.

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"Troop morale is higher, and civilians are beginning to feel safer."

Okolo further claimed that traditional rulers and community representatives in some areas had reported a reduction in the frequency of attacks, alongside increased engagement between the military and civil authorities.

The APC chieftain also cited ongoing federal development projects in Kogi as another factor he believed could influence political support for the Tinubu administration in 2027.

He specifically mentioned work on military barracks in Anyigba, which he said was nearing completion, as well as other rural development initiatives across the state.

"These developments were things we never dreamed of achieving so quickly. They are adding real value to human existence in the region," Okolo said.

He said the projects and appointments had changed perceptions about the Federal Government's relationship with the North Central.

"The North Central has in the past been seen largely as a useful ally for other regions. Today we are being carried along," he said.

Okolo said Kogi East, in particular, would support a second term for Tinubu because of what he described as the benefits of the administration's policies, appointments and development initiatives.

As the 2027 presidential election approaches, the APC chieftain called for unity among voters in the North Central and urged them to support Tinubu in recognition of what he described as the administration's inclusion of the region and efforts to improve security and development.