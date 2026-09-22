Ethiopia, U.S. Agree to Deepen Peace and Economic Ties

Ethiopia and the United States have agreed to expand cooperation on regional peace and security while working to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations, according to Getachew Reda, Minister and Advisor to PM Abiy Ahmed on East African Affairs.

Getachew is part of a high-level Ethiopian delegation in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, led by President Taye Atske-Selassie.

In a statement shared on social media on Tuesday, Getachew said he met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia on the margins of the summit.

"On the margins of UNGA, I held talks with US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia on regional peace and security issues of mutual interest," Getachew stated.

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Discussions focused on follow-up items from the Ethiopia-U.S. structured dialogue held in Washington DC in May 2026. That framework established key targets for bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, defense, and regional stability.

Both officials emphasized building on that momentum, agreeing to maintain close communication and align strategy on Horn of Africa peace and security efforts.