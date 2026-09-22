Kenya: Uda Hits Back At Uhuru Over Raila's 2022 Election Claim

Nairobi — UDA has hit back at retired President Uhuru Kenyatta after he said he still believes the late Raila Odinga won the 2022 presidential election.

In a statement on Tuesday, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar accused Uhuru of failing to accept the election outcome and warned that he would face another political defeat in 2027.

"Uhuru Kenyatta continues to live and wallow in a fool's paradise," Omar said.

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The UDA official insisted that President William Ruto won the 2022 election, adding that the former president had failed to move on from the loss.

"President William Ruto won the 2022 election decisively and conclusively," Omar said.

Uhuru had earlier maintained that Raila won the 2022 election and questioned the circumstances surrounding the final outcome. Ruto was declared the winner and was sworn in on September 13, 2022.

Omar also accused Uhuru of trying to influence the 2022 election outcome, citing what he described as events surrounding the vote tallying at Bomas of Kenya.

The UDA secretary general further claimed that Ruto's political rise was instrumental to Uhuru winning the 2013 and 2017 elections.

"He owes his two terms to President William Ruto," Omar said.

He warned that the political battle between the two leaders could continue into the 2027 election, saying Ruto would seek another term in office.