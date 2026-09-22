Tanzania: Dr Samia to Meet African Leaders in Talks to Bolster Investment in Reproductive, Maternal, Child Healthcare

22 September 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan, an African Union champion for maternal and child health is expected to convene African leaders and development partners in New York on September 23 to discuss and promote investment in reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health across the continent.

The high-level dialogue will take place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), with President Samia hosting the meeting in her capacity as the African Union Champion for Maternal and Child Health.

The meeting is expected to focus on accelerating action to reduce preventable deaths among mothers, newborns and children, while mobilising greater investment from governments and development partners.

According to information from Africa CDC, the September 23 dialogue will bring together Heads of State, ministers, development partners and global health leaders in New York to accelerate action for maternal and child survival. The discussions are also expected to advance the continent's commitment to the "Three Zeros," including zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths, zero unsafe deliveries and referrals without skilled care, and zero unvaccinated children.

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The engagement comes amid growing calls for sustainable financing for reproductive and maternal health. UNFPA has also scheduled a high-level event in New York on September 23 bringing together Heads of State, international financial institutions, donors and civil society leaders to secure new commitments for reproductive health commodities, including contraceptives and maternal health medicines.

For Tanzania, taking a leading role in reproductive, maternal and child health is presented as part of a broader commitment to improving access to quality and safe health services for women and children.

The country's engagement in the continental agenda is aimed at supporting efforts to accelerate progress towards improved maternal, newborn and child health outcomes by 2030.

The initiative further places emphasis on sustained investment, stronger health systems and collaboration among governments, development partners and other stakeholders as African countries work to address preventable deaths and improve health services for mothers and children.

The New York dialogue is therefore expected to provide a platform for African leaders and partners to discuss concrete commitments and investment opportunities aimed at accelerating progress in reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health across the continent.

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