Namibia: Ransomware Group Targets Defence Ministry

The Namibia Cyber Security Incident Response Team (NAM-CSIRT), housed at the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran), confirmed late last week that it detected unauthorised activity on the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs (MODVA) network environment.

NAM-CSIRT said an analysis of the affected systems found the incident is linked to the RansomHouse ransomware group, a cybercriminal syndicate known internationally for deploying ransomware and using so-called "double-extortion" tactics, where threat actors encrypt systems while also threatening to disclose allegedly stolen information.

NAM-CSIRT remains actively engaged in coordinating technical support, investigation activities, remediation measures, and post-incident reviews in line with the national incident management framework outlined in the National Cyber Security Incident Management Guidelines.

The Guidelines emphasise a coordinated, risk-based approach to cyber incident detection, containment, recovery, and continuous improvement to enhance the resilience of critical information infrastructure and essential services across Namibia.

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"Cybersecurity incidents of this nature serve as a reminder that no organisation, regardless of size or mandate, is immune to the evolving threat landscape.

As Namibia's national cybersecurity coordination centre, NAM-CSIRT remains committed to supporting the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs and all affected stakeholders to ensure a thorough investigation, effective recovery, and the strengthening of cyber resilience across government and critical sectors," stated Emilia Nghikembua, Chief Executive Officer of Cran and Head of NAM-CSIRT.

In accordance with the principles of the National Cyber Security Incident Management Guidelines, Cran and NAM-CSIRT continue to encourage government institutions, operators of critical infrastructure, and private-sector entities to maintain strong cybersecurity practices, implement incident response plans, conduct regular security assessments, and promptly report significant cyber incidents to NAM-CSIRT to support national cyber resilience and coordinated response efforts.

Nghikembua further emphasised that, "The collective security of Namibia's digital ecosystem depends on timely reporting, proactive information sharing, and continuous investment in cybersecurity preparedness. We urge all organisations to strengthen their cyber defences and work closely with NAM-CSIRT to safeguard critical systems, data, and services that citizens depend upon every day."

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