Namibia: Families Navigate High Food Costs Via Backyard Gardens

Residents of Windhoek's informal settlements are turning to backyard gardens to produce their own vegetables, reduce household grocery expenses and improve food security, with some receiving guidance from trained community members such as Olivia Michael.

Michael, a resident of Goreangab, is among those helping households establish small gardens using locally available resources and water-saving methods.

She acquired her gardening skills through Kambashu Institute, an NGO initiative that trains locals to grow food and become more self-sustainable.

After attending the training, Michael started her own backyard garden before later using the knowledge she gained to assist other residents in informal settlements.

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Since completing her training in 2021, Michael estimates that she has taught or assisted about 300 people to establish their own gardens.

"I got the knowledge on how to make food after attending a lesson from the NGO. After that, I started doing my own home garden. I have helped put out backyard gardens in informal areas like Okuryngava, Ombili, Okahandja Park, Havana and others," she said.

The gardens are used to cultivate spinach, onions, cabbage, carrots, sweet potatoes and other vegetables, while some households also grow lemon, moringa and guava trees.

Michael said producing food at home has helped families cut down on their grocery bills because they no longer need to buy some of the vegetables and other basic food items they consume regularly.

"This has helped a lot of families in Windhoek who have become more sustainable at home," she said.

However, water remains one of the biggest challenges for residents trying to maintain gardens in informal settlements.

Michael said households have resorted to recycling water from everyday activities to keep their plants alive.

"We use grey water, which is the same water we use to wash vegetables and fruits. It is recycled into irrigating the same plants rather than going to waste, while the water used to bathe could be used for watering plants like moringa and guava trees," she said.

She said the approach is particularly important in informal settlements, where access to water remains limited and every drop must be used carefully.

Despite the challenges, Michael wants to reach more people and see backyard food production expanded beyond Windhoek.

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Her long-term ambition is to take the knowledge to communities across all 14 regions.

"We hope to take this quest across the nation. We have many people suffering while there is a way to self-sustain," she said.

Michael said anyone interested in starting a backyard garden can approach her for advice on how to get started.

She believes that even residents with limited space can produce some of their own food if they are equipped with the right knowledge and make effective use of the resources available to them.

The Kambashu Institute is a permaculture learning centre. Permaculture is a system of design that provides all the needs for humanity in a way that benefits the environment.

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