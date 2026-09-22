Namibia: Usakos Is Water Sufficient - Goraseb...Dismisses Namwater's Rationing

Walvis Bay — Usakos Town Council CEO Lesley Goraseb says NamWater's rationing of the town's water is not due to outstanding water bills but because of ailing infrastructure.

Goraseb was responding to a statement released by NamWater on Saturday, announcing that it will ration the town's water from yesterday, with further restrictions to follow and a complete suspension planned in October.

According to NamWater, the decision follows the council's failure to accept conditions previously proposed by the water utility or provide an alternative proposal that would achieve an equivalent outcome. The utility said it would therefore proceed with the phased reduction and suspension of water supply.

Goraseb, however, said residents have already been living with water rationing for months, which he attributed to NamWater's ageing infrastructure and constant breakdowns.

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He said the unpredictable water supply had forced the council to invest in boreholes, which are currently supplying water to the town. "We don't deny that we owe them N$18 million, but there are towns that owe them much more than us," Goraseb said.

He said the council had proposed that the N$1.6 million owed to it by NamWater be used towards the outstanding account over a period of three months while the two parties continued negotiating.

According to him, the council and NamWater were still negotiating when the water utility announced the latest rationing measures to the media.

"We were in the middle of negotiations; I think that they basically just did wrong by sending the notice to the media," he said.

Adding that they proposed that the N$1.6 million owed to it by NamWater be used towards the outstanding account over a period of three months while the two parties continued negotiating.

He said the council has also had to invest in alternative water sources due to unpredictable supply from NamWater. Goraseb said the council has four reservoirs, with two currently being used to store water and two kept in reserve.

"The one at the back of my office - we have opened that one. That one can provide water," he said.

He said another reservoir towards the town area was also providing water, while two remained available as reserves.

"We have two in reserve; hence, we will be able to supply water to the town," Goraseb added.

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The CEO said the council's investment in boreholes and reservoirs was aimed at ensuring that residents continue to have access to water despite problems with the bulk supply.

NamWater's notice states that the phased programme will remain in effect until the outstanding matters are resolved and an acceptable arrangement is formally agreed between the utility and the council.

The first phase will see daily water suspensions from 17h00 to 08h00 from 21 to 25 September, while the second phase, from 28 September to 5 October, will include an additional interruption from 12h00 to 14h00. NamWater has further announced a full suspension from 6 to 9 October.

NamWater has urged affected residents and institutions to make contingency arrangements, increase water storage where possible and conserve water during the period. It also said health facilities, schools, hostels and other critical institutions would receive water tanker services where required.

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