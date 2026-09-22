Uganda: Balimwezo Asks Museveni to Suspend Buyala Garbage Dumping Directive

Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Balimwezo has asked President Yoweri Museveni to suspend his directive stopping the dumping of garbage at the Buyala Waste Management Facility in Mpigi District, warning that the move could worsen waste accumulation in Kampala and increase the risk of flooding during the expected September-December rains.

Balimwezo says Kampala generates about 2,500 tonnes of solid waste daily, while the city's collection and disposal systems have historically struggled to handle the volume. KCCA has previously said Buyala receives between 1,500 and 2,000 tonnes of waste daily from Kampala and the wider Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

He argues that if waste collection continues without a functioning disposal site, uncollected garbage could end up on roadsides, in wetlands and drainage channels, worsening sanitation and increasing the risk of flooding.

"My appeal to the President is, at such a time when we have warnings from government itself of the El Niño rains, that he halts the directive and allows KCCA, for the meantime, to dump garbage there as we look for alternatives," Balimwezo said.

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The Lord Mayor also criticised what he described as poor coordination among government institutions involved in waste management.

He said KCCA had undertaken due diligence before acquiring the approximately 230-acre Buyala site and that government had already invested significant resources in the project.

KCCA says Buyala currently operates on only about five acres of the 230-acre site, which was approved as an emergency waste disposal area by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA). The Authority is also pursuing the development of a modern integrated waste management facility at the site.

Balimwezo says government should now consider waste-to-energy and material-recovery technologies instead of relying solely on conventional landfilling.

He argues that garbage should be treated as a resource that can generate energy, produce briquettes and other usable materials, while creating employment opportunities.

KCCA's long-term plans envisage moving beyond disposal through a Material Resource Recovery Facility at Buyala, which would support sorting, recovery, recycling and reuse. In August, KCCA also opened expressions of interest for the development of a modern integrated waste management facility at Buyala.

Balimwezo warned that continued dumping of waste in unauthorised areas could block drainage channels and contaminate water sources.

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He therefore wants the President's directive reviewed temporarily to allow Kampala to continue using Buyala while government develops and implements an alternative waste-management system.

The call comes as Kampala strengthens flood preparedness ahead of the September-December 2026 rainfall season, with KCCA identifying 69 critical flood-prone areas and urging residents to keep drainage channels free of waste.