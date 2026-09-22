Uganda: Balimwezo Urges Youth to Embrace Urban Farming As Waste Crisis Grows

Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo has urged young people to embrace urban agriculture as an alternative source of income while exploring innovative ways of addressing the city's growing waste-management challenges.

Balimwezo made the remarks during a visit to a demonstration farm in Kyanja, where he inspected agricultural technologies designed to enable city residents to produce food despite limited access to land.

Among the technologies demonstrated was soilless farming, a system in which crops are grown using nutrients and stones instead of conventional soil.

Farm managers told Balimwezo that the sand used in the farming system costs about Shs20,000, while establishing a single production bed can cost approximately Shs3.5 million.

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Balimwezo said such technologies could create opportunities for young people if they are organised into viable businesses capable of attracting financing and investment.

He said urban agriculture should not be viewed merely as a means of producing food but also as a potential source of employment and income for young people living in the city.

The Lord Mayor also linked urban farming to the wider challenge of waste management in Kampala, arguing that waste should be treated as a potential resource rather than simply discarded.

He said technologies such as EKT could be used to recycle waste and transform it into useful products, while other forms of waste could be processed and ground into powder for further use.

Balimwezo said entrepreneurs seeking to develop such projects need proper documentation and structures to demonstrate that their businesses are organised and capable of attracting investment.

He cited documents such as memoranda of association as part of the requirements that can help formalise ventures and improve their prospects of securing financing.

The Lord Mayor, however, raised concerns over disagreements among government institutions involved in waste management, warning that such conflicts could undermine efforts to address Kampala's garbage problem.

He said the large quantities of waste generated and collected in the city every day continue to pose environmental challenges, calling for practical and sustainable solutions to waste collection, recycling and disposal.

Balimwezo said combining urban agriculture, recycling and other technology-driven initiatives could help the city turn some of its challenges into economic opportunities for its residents, particularly young people.