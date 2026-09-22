Namibia: Anguku Star Player At Sixth Leg of Table Tennis Series

The sixth leg (T6) of the Arysteq Asset Management and Simonis Storm Schools Tournament Series was successfully hosted on 19 September 2026 at Havana High School in Windhoek, marking a significant milestone as the tournament was held at this venue for the very first time.

The event attracted an impressive 88 entries, reflecting the continued growth of the sport among young players. Of the participants, 34 (39%) were girls and 54 (61%) were boys, showcasing strong representation across all age categories.

The tournament produced thrilling matches and outstanding performances throughout the day. The standout player was Silas Anguku, who achieved a remarkable feat by completing a clean sweep of three age categories, claiming gold medals in the U15, U17 and U19 Boys divisions. His exceptional performance highlighted both his talent and determination against strong opposition.

Tournament Champions:

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U11 Girls

Gold: Esther Nelenge

Silver: Sylvi Ikanda

Bronze: Kaylee Kahimunu, Asha Kuteeue

U11 Boys

Gold: Immanuel Hishidimbwa

Silver: Kilian Beukes

Bronze: Mbundje Fortune, Makundi Madzinga

U13 Girls

Gold: Sabina Shanika

Silver: Kataliya Henckert

Bronze: Wilhelmina Shivute, Victoria Namupolo

U13 Boys

Gold: Terence Kadandara

Silver: Eliakim Namhila

Bronze: Immanuel Hishidimbwa, Kilian Beukes

U15 Girls

Gold: Cadence Farmer

Silver: Suverasaneje Ikorua

Bronze: Wilhelmina Shivute, Siphokazi Ginindidza

U15 Boys

Gold: Silas Anguku

Silver: Jason Kadandara

Bronze: Terence Kadandara, Sakaria Imbondi

U17 Girls

Gold: Cadence Farmer

Silver: Karolina Shigwedha

Bronze: Justina Namupolo, Suverasaneje Ikorua

U17 Boys

Gold: Silas Anguku

Silver: Terence Kadandara

Bronze: Jason Kadandara, Eliakim Namhila

U19 Girls

Gold: Karolina Shigwedha

Silver: Cadence Farmer

Bronze: Suverasaneje Ikorua, Justina Namupolo

U19 Boys

Gold: Silas Anguku

Silver: Fillemon Ikanda

Bronze: Jason Kadandara, Sakaria Imbondi

In addition to Anguku's triple gold achievement, several players delivered consistently strong performances across multiple age groups, demonstrating the depth of emerging talent within the schools programme. The date and venue for the next tournament in the series will be announced shortly.

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The organisers extend their sincere appreciation to Havana High School for making its excellent facilities available and helping ensure the success of the event. Special thanks also go to the parents, coaches and supporters whose presence created a vibrant and encouraging atmosphere throughout the day.

Finally, the tournament organisers would like to express their gratitude to Arysteq Asset Management and Simonis Storm for their continued sponsorship and commitment to youth development. Their support has played a pivotal role in the remarkable growth of the sport over the past four years, providing young athletes with valuable opportunities to compete, develop and excel.