Namibia: Anguku Star Player At Sixth Leg of Table Tennis Series

The sixth leg (T6) of the Arysteq Asset Management and Simonis Storm Schools Tournament Series was successfully hosted on 19 September 2026 at Havana High School in Windhoek, marking a significant milestone as the tournament was held at this venue for the very first time.
The event attracted an impressive 88 entries, reflecting the continued growth of the sport among young players. Of the participants, 34 (39%) were girls and 54 (61%) were boys, showcasing strong representation across all age categories.
The tournament produced thrilling matches and outstanding performances throughout the day. The standout player was Silas Anguku, who achieved a remarkable feat by completing a clean sweep of three age categories, claiming gold medals in the U15, U17 and U19 Boys divisions. His exceptional performance highlighted both his talent and determination against strong opposition.
Tournament Champions:
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U11 Girls
Gold: Esther Nelenge
Silver: Sylvi Ikanda
Bronze: Kaylee Kahimunu, Asha Kuteeue
U11 Boys
Gold: Immanuel Hishidimbwa
Silver: Kilian Beukes
Bronze: Mbundje Fortune, Makundi Madzinga
U13 Girls
Gold: Sabina Shanika
Silver: Kataliya Henckert
Bronze: Wilhelmina Shivute, Victoria Namupolo
U13 Boys
Gold: Terence Kadandara
Silver: Eliakim Namhila
Bronze: Immanuel Hishidimbwa, Kilian Beukes
U15 Girls
Gold: Cadence Farmer
Silver: Suverasaneje Ikorua
Bronze: Wilhelmina Shivute, Siphokazi Ginindidza
U15 Boys
Gold: Silas Anguku
Silver: Jason Kadandara
Bronze: Terence Kadandara, Sakaria Imbondi
U17 Girls
Gold: Cadence Farmer
Silver: Karolina Shigwedha
Bronze: Justina Namupolo, Suverasaneje Ikorua
U17 Boys
Gold: Silas Anguku
Silver: Terence Kadandara
Bronze: Jason Kadandara, Eliakim Namhila
U19 Girls
Gold: Karolina Shigwedha
Silver: Cadence Farmer
Bronze: Suverasaneje Ikorua, Justina Namupolo
U19 Boys
Gold: Silas Anguku
Silver: Fillemon Ikanda
Bronze: Jason Kadandara, Sakaria Imbondi
In addition to Anguku's triple gold achievement, several players delivered consistently strong performances across multiple age groups, demonstrating the depth of emerging talent within the schools programme. The date and venue for the next tournament in the series will be announced shortly.
The organisers extend their sincere appreciation to Havana High School for making its excellent facilities available and helping ensure the success of the event. Special thanks also go to the parents, coaches and supporters whose presence created a vibrant and encouraging atmosphere throughout the day.
Finally, the tournament organisers would like to express their gratitude to Arysteq Asset Management and Simonis Storm for their continued sponsorship and commitment to youth development. Their support has played a pivotal role in the remarkable growth of the sport over the past four years, providing young athletes with valuable opportunities to compete, develop and excel.