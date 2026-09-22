Namibia: Regional Governors Visit FNB Namibia Cricket Ground

Cricket Namibia welcomed a delegation of regional governors to the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground on 18 September for a courtesy visit focused on sports facility development, construction, maintenance, and sustainable revenue generation.

The visit provided an opportunity for the governors to engage with Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller, and gain practical insights to support the development of multi-purpose sports facilities in their respective regions.

As part of the engagement, Muller led the delegation on a tour of the world-class FNB Namibia Cricket Ground, sharing valuable information on the costs associated with stadium construction and development, as well as the importance of effective maintenance and operational planning.

Muller further highlighted the role of revenue generation in ensuring the long-term sustainability of sports facilities. He emphasised the need for strategic planning and business models that allow stadiums to generate income, cover operational and maintenance costs, and continue serving local communities.

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The engagement comes as regional governors have been tasked with commencing the construction of 28 multi-purpose sports facilities across Namibia.

The engagement provided an opportunity for the governors to gain practical knowledge and guidance that could assist them in developing sports infrastructure within their respective regions.

Cricket Namibia is committed to supporting regional leadership in developing sports facilities that create opportunities for local communities, promote participation in sport, and contribute to long-term sporting development across the country.

Cricket Namibia looks forward to continued collaboration with regional authorities in supporting the development of accessible and sustainable sports infrastructure throughout Namibia.

The following governors visited the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground on 18 September 2026:

Pijoo Nganate - Omaheke Region

Immanuel Shikongo - Omusati Region

Julius Hambyuka Hamunyela - Kavango East Region

John Khamuseb - Otjozondjupa Region

Kadiva Hamutumwa - Ohangwena Region

Natalia /Goagoses - Erongo Region

Hofni Iipinge - Oshana Region

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Dorothy Kabula - Zambezi Region

Vipuakuje Muharukua - Kunene Region