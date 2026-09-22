Uganda: Ssempebwa, Ainebyoona Swap Communications Roles At Works, Health Ministries

Senior government communications specialist Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe has been transferred to the Ministry of Health, swapping positions with Emmanuel Ainebyoona, who is moving to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Ssempebwa confirmed the transfer to Nile Post, saying he had embraced the new assignment after receiving a briefing from the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance for his redeployment.

"I have embraced it and I have received very good briefing from my deploying office," Ssempebwa said.

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The reshuffle comes barely two years after Ssempebwa moved to the Ministry of Works and Transport, where he quickly became one of the ministry's most visible public-facing communications officials.

A communications specialist with a journalism background, Ssempebwa has developed a reputation for engaging directly with the public, particularly through social media, where he responds to queries and explains technical issues relating to roads, transport and infrastructure.

His familiarity with the sector stretches back to his days at the now-defunct Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), giving him considerable experience with the technical and public-facing aspects of the roads and transport sector.

At Works and Transport, Ssempebwa also stepped up engagement with journalists, regularly mobilising reporters to cover ministry activities on the ground.

This included operations targeting public transport vehicles, including the Ganyegenya operations, as well as wider vehicle inspection and road safety enforcement activities.

His approach has involved taking journalists to the field to witness ministry operations, rather than relying solely on statements issued from the ministry's offices.

The reshuffle also changes the communications leadership dynamic at the ministry, where Susan Kataike has sought to maintain her status as the head of communication and public relations, leading to a frosty relations with Ssembebwa.

Kataike has been publicly fronting several of the ministry's major programmes in 2026, including consultations and reforms surrounding the Electronic Penalty System and Fine Issuance System, as well as the Ganyegenya operations.

Sources familiar with developments at the ministry say Ssempebwa's active public engagement had created a new dynamic within the communications function, with his transfer eventually becoming a matter of timing.

The circumstances surrounding the reshuffle have not been publicly detailed by the deploying authorities.

Ssempebwa's move to the Health ministry comes with a substantial professional record in public-sector communication.

In 2025, he was named among 44 new Chartered Public Relations Practitioners globally by the UK-based Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), earning the Chart.PR designation.

The recognition placed him among a relatively small group of communications professionals recognised for strategic communication, ethical practice and leadership.

Ssempebwa has also handled communications around major infrastructure projects, road safety campaigns, transport operations and other issues that routinely attract intense public and media scrutiny.

His technical understanding of infrastructure, combined with his journalism background, has enabled him to translate complex government projects and policies into information accessible to ordinary members of the public.

He has also maintained close working relationships with journalists, an approach that has seen him become a familiar figure during field activities involving the Works and Transport ministry.

Ainebyoona, meanwhile, moves in the opposite direction after years as one of the most recognisable government health communicators.

He has been the public voice of the Ministry of Health on numerous issues, communicating government positions and providing updates on public health programmes and emerging health concerns.

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His transfer to Works and Transport now puts him in charge of communicating on roads, transport regulation, infrastructure projects and other issues affecting motorists and the wider travelling public.

The changes effectively swap two communications specialists whose professional experience has been built around highly technical government sectors where public communication is central to policy implementation.

For Ssempebwa, the new assignment will require him to shift from roads and transport to a sector in which public communication is equally critical, particularly on health services, disease prevention, medical programmes and government interventions.

At Works and Transport, Ainebyoona takes over communications in a ministry facing intense public scrutiny over road safety, transport regulation, infrastructure projects and the quality of public transport.