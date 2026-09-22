North Africa: Egypt Declares Suez Canal Secure As August Revenue Surges to $567 Million

CAIRO — Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has declared the waterway safe, with maritime traffic flowing normally as August revenue rose 56.7 percent year-on-year to $567.1 million, up from $326 million in the same month of 2025. SCA Chairman Osama Rabie announced the figures during a ceremony in Alexandria marking World Maritime Day 2026, organized by the Maritime Transport Sector of the Ministry of Transport.

The revenue increase represents a notable rebound for a canal that has endured significant disruptions in recent years. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty previously said Red Sea tensions had cost Egypt roughly $11 billion in lost Suez Canal income. The latest numbers point to a recovery for one of the country's most vital sources of foreign currency.

The canal transited 1,358 vessels in August 2026, a 27 percent increase from 1,070 vessels in August 2025. Net tonnage rose 51.1 per cent to 68.3 million tonnes, up from 45.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

Rabie emphasized that navigation remained stable and services continued at high efficiency. He added that canal pilots were carrying out their duties with the highest levels of readiness and professionalism.

Despite the strong year-on-year gains, traffic has not returned to pre-disruption levels. Average canal transits stood at about 40.8 vessels per day between January and August 2026, compared with 73.7 per day in 2023. Canal revenue reached $4.67 billion in fiscal year 2025/2026, a 23 percent increase, though vessel transits and cargo tonnage remain below the canal's peak performance.

The Suez Canal remains a critical artery for global trade, linking the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea and offering the shortest maritime route between Asia and Europe.