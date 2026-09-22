Sudan: Drone Strikes Destroy More Than 330,000 Learning Materials in Sudan's North Kordofan State

New York/Nairobi/Khartoum — Drone strikes on two warehouses in Shikan locality, North Kordofan, on 20 September destroyed over 292,000 school textbooks, 40,000 Arabic Language and Mathematics Review Books, and other learning materials intended for distribution to children.

The materials were to be distributed from October 2026, marking the start of the new school year, including to schools in West Bara, Bara and Um Dam, with the loss expected to affect the learning of thousands of children.

"The destruction of these learning materials is a setback for children at a time when every effort is being made to get them back into the classroom," said Angela Kearney, UNICEF Representative in Sudan. "Many children have missed years of schooling due to the conflict. With schools already facing shortages of teachers, desks and learning materials, this loss will further undermine children's access to quality education. Every child has the right to education, and that right must be protected."

Delivering education supplies to the conflict-affected areas in Sudan is often challenging, making the loss of these materials particularly significant. Access to safe learning opportunities remains essential to helping children learn, recover and build their futures.

UNICEF calls on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law. Education supplies and facilities must be safeguarded to ensure children can fulfill their right to education.