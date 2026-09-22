Djibouti Frees Top SA Investigative Journalist Micah Reddy

South African investigative journalist Micah Reddy of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists was detained on Saturday, but is now on his way back to South Africa.

Micah Reddy, the South African investigative journalist who was detained by government authorities in Djibouti on Saturday, 19 September, was released on Tuesday and is on his way home to South Africa, unharmed.

His family announced this on Tuesday following two days of anxiety after he and his local fixer Kooki Mahmoud disappeared from their hotel in Djibouti at about 1pm on Saturday. Reddy's family said in a statement that Mahmoud had also been released without charge.

"It is with immense relief and delight that we share the news that he is on his way back to South Africa, unharmed," the family said.

Reddy, a journalist and Africa Coordinator at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), had been held in the custody of Djiboutian authorities "from 1pm on Saturday, 19 September 2026", the announcement added.

"Despite numerous efforts to establish his whereabouts and condition, no official information was provided until today," the family said.

FOR CONTEXT Top SA investigative journalist who went missing in Djibouti, confirmed to be in custody September 20, 2026 Though the family did not say if authorities gave any reason for his detention, Daily Maverick understands the explanation was that he had...