Nigeria: Jehovah's Witnesses End Decades-Old Ban On Major Blood Components

The Governing Body of Jehovah's Witnesses has announced a major policy update, allowing individual members to decide whether to donate or receive the four main components of blood.

The decision was published on the organisation's official newsroom on Friday, September 18, 2026. Under the new directive, accepting or donating red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma, or platelets is now classified as a matter of personal conscience.

For decades, the global religious group has maintained a strict prohibition against blood transfusions, with members refusing the procedure during medical emergencies based on biblical interpretations.

While the transfusion of whole blood remains prohibited, the updated framework permits members to accept the four primary blood components. It also allows members to participate in targeted blood donations intended for medical treatments.

The announcement follows an earlier adjustment in March 2026 that allowed members to undergo autologous blood storage and reinfusion during scheduled surgeries.

Medical experts and legal observers state that the shift will simplify emergency care procedures and reduce legal disputes between healthcare providers and Witness families during life-threatening situations. The organisation confirmed that the new guidelines take effect immediately across congregations worldwide.