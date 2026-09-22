Rwanda: Chery - A Look At Car Brands Made By Chinese Company Entering Rwandan Market

Rwanda will soon become part of the Chinese automaker Chery's growing global automotive network. This was confirmed on Friday, when the Cabinet approved a strategic investment agreement between the Government of Rwanda and Chery Holding Rwanda Ltd for the establishment of an electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant.

ALSO READ: Chinese automaker Chery to set up EV assembly plant in Rwanda

Chery is not a single electric-car brand. The Chinese automotive group has a wide portfolio covering petrol vehicles, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and range-extender electric vehicles (REEVs).

Chery's major passenger-vehicle brands include CHERY, JETOUR, EXEED, iCAR and LUXEED. The CHERY brand includes Tiggo SUVs, Arrizo sedans and Fulwin series. OMODA and JAECOO are among the names Chery has developed for international markets. EXEED also includes its premium new-energy line, EXLANTIX.

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ALSO READ: Kagame meets Chinese investor eyeing EV assembly plant in Rwanda

Chery has been increasing its focus on new-energy vehicles. The company says it launched eight new-energy vehicle models in 2025, including the iCAR V23 and Chery Fulwin A9L.

In 2025, the Chery Group sold 2,315,275 million SUVs, earning it the title of the best-selling Chinese brand SUV globally.

Here are some of the Chery brands and vehicles that have gained visibility in the new-energy market.

TIGGO

CHERY is the group's core mass-market brand and has the broadest range of vehicles.

ALSO READ: Rwanda inks deal with Chinese automotive and tech group

Its best-known family is the Tiggo line of SUVs, which dates back to 2005. The current international range includes the Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9. Chery has increasingly added electrified versions to the range.

The Tiggo 7 CSH, Tiggo 8 CSH and Tiggo 9 CSH use Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology. These are plug-in hybrid vehicles rather than fully battery-electric models. Chery says the Tiggo 9 CSH, for example, has a pure-electric range of up to 140 kilometres in its current specification.

The brand also produces the Arrizo sedan family and the newer Fulwin new-energy range.

Chery says its 2026-2027 international product plan will include petrol, mild-hybrid, hybrid and pure-electric vehicles.

There is no confirmation yet of which models will be assembled in Rwanda.

OMODA

OMODA is one of the Chery names that has become increasingly visible in international markets.

The brand was developed as part of Chery's overseas expansion alongside JAECOO. Its electric range includes the OMODA E5, a fully battery-electric SUV.

The E5 differs from Chery's hybrid models because it is powered by an electric motor and battery rather than combining electric propulsion with a conventional engine.

OMODA has been used by Chery as an international-facing brand, giving the company a separate name under which to expand into markets outside China.

For Rwanda, the brand is relevant because of its international focus and its electric offering. However, Chery has not announced that the OMODA E5 or any other OMODA model will be assembled at the planned Rwandan plant.

JAECOO

JAECOO is another Chery brand that has expanded outside China, with a strong focus on SUVs.

Its new-energy portfolio includes plug-in hybrid vehicles such as the JAECOO 7 SHS, which uses Chery's Super Hybrid technology.

Unlike a battery-electric vehicle, a plug-in hybrid combines an electric powertrain with a conventional engine. This allows the vehicle to operate electrically in some driving conditions while retaining an internal combustion engine.

JAECOO has been part of Chery's international expansion, particularly in markets where the company is introducing several brands rather than relying solely on the CHERY name.

EXEED

EXEED occupies a more premium position within Chery's portfolio and offers SUVs and sedans with different powertrain options.

Its new-energy portfolio includes EXLANTIX, which features fully electric models such as the EXLANTIX ET SUV and EXLANTIX ES sedan.

The brand therefore gives Chery a presence in the higher-end electric vehicle segment, alongside its mass-market CHERY products.

iCAR

iCAR is Chery's electric-focused brand, with a portfolio centred on pure-electric SUVs.

Its models include the iCAR 03 and iCAR V23. The iCAR 03 has a compact, boxy SUV design, while the V23 follows a similarly rugged, outdoor-oriented design.

Chery included the iCAR V23 among eight new-energy models launched in 2025.

If Chery eventually develops local production around smaller electric SUVs, iCAR is one of the group's brands that could be relevant to that segment. But there is no confirmed plan for iCAR production in Rwanda.

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LUXEED

LUXEED is another Chery-linked brand with a strong focus on electric and technology-driven vehicles.

Its current range includes the LUXEED S7 sedan and LUXEED R7 coupe SUV. The S7 is offered as a battery-electric vehicle, while the R7 is available with battery-electric and range-extender powertrains.

FULWIN

Fulwin has a special place in Chery's history.

The original FULWIN was the first vehicle built by Chery and also became the company's first model to enter overseas markets.

In July 2026, Chery revived the FULWIN name as a new range of new-energy vehicles. The renewed line includes a long-range pure-electric coupe.

The new FULWIN also became part of a major milestone for the company.

On July 25, Chery Group's cumulative global sales surpassed 20 million vehicles, with an all-new FULWIN delivered as the 20 millionth vehicle. Chery said its products were then sold in more than 130 countries and regions.

The milestone linked Chery's first vehicle with one of its latest new-energy models nearly three decades after the company began producing cars.