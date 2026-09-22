Rwanda: Nshuti Delighted After Opening Goal Account for Al Wefaq

Rwandan forward Innocent Nshuti was delighted to open his account for the season after scoring the decisive goal in Al Wefaq's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Al Nassr in the Libyan Premier League.

The former APR FC striker found the breakthrough in a tightly contested encounter, netting the only goal of the match to earn Al Wefaq all three points.

Speaking after the game, Nshuti said he was pleased to finally get off the mark and contribute to an important victory for his team.

"I am very happy to score my first goal of the season. As a striker, you always want to contribute to the team's success, and I am glad my goal helped us win the match," Nshuti said.

"The most important thing is that we got the three points. This goal gives me confidence, and I hope it will be the first of many this season."

The 28-year-old said he is settling in well at the club and remains focused on helping Al Wefaq achieve its targets this season.

"We are working hard as a team every day. I want to continue improving, scoring goals and helping the club compete at the highest level," he said.

Having opened his account, Nshuti will now look to build on the performance and play a key role in Al Wefaq's campaign.