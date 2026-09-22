Rwanda: Where Do Rwandan Travellers Spend Their Money?

Rwandan residents spent an estimated $197.8 million (approximately Rwf289 billion) on travel abroad between January and June, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

Overall spending rose from $98.1 million in the first quarter to $99.7 million in the second. Air travel accounted for more than 76 per cent.

ALSO READ: Rwandans spent over Rwf290bn on travel abroad in six months

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The figures come from the Travel Expenditure Survey for the first semester of 2026, which measures spending by Rwandan residents abroad using data from the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration on traveller flows.

What they're spending it on

Business travel was the largest category over the six months, accounting for an estimated $81.6 million, 64 per cent of which was on spent on air travel and $28.6 million by land.

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Education followed at $47.5 million (81.6 per cent spent on air travel). Visits to friends and relatives $47.6 million (58 per cent on air travel). Holiday travel accounted for $15.6 million and health-related travel $5.4 million.

Where they're going

East African Community

Rwandan travellers to East African Community (EAC) spent $122.2 million in the half of 2026, or 60 per cent of the semester's total. The figure comprised $63.4 million spent by residents travelling by air and $58.8 million by those travelling by land.

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The region also recorded far more travellers than any other, particularly by land. The Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration recorded over 215,000 Rwandan residents returning from EAC countries by land in the second quarter alone. More than 11,000 who returned by air.

Europe

In the first six months of 2026, Rwandan travellers to Europe spent $29.9 million. Air travel expenditure rose sharply from $3.9 million in the first quarter to $26 million in the second.

Travel for education accounted for the longest stays, averaging 238 nights, compared with 11 nights for business, 16 for holidays and 17 for visits to friends and relatives.

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Daily spending averaged $130 for holidays, $127 for business, $106 on health services and $48 for education.

Asia

Rwandan travellers to Asia spent $20.1 million. Education trips averaged 235 nights, while business travellers stayed eight nights on average and holidaymakers 14.

Daily expenditure averaged $149 for holidays, $110 for business and $29 education.

Rest of Africa

Rwandan travelling to African countries outside the EAC was $12.6 million. Education travellers stayed the longest, averaging 178 nights, compared with 13 nights for business and 10 for holidays.

Health-related travel had the highest average daily expenditure in the region at $177, followed by holidays at $159 and business at $103.

North America

Travellers to North America spent $12.4 million. The region recorded the longest average education-related stay of any destination in the survey, at 278 nights.

Business travellers stayed 14 nights on average, health travellers 50 nights and holidaymakers 12.

Average daily spending was $143 for holidays, $140 for business and $58 for visits to friends and relatives.

Rest of the world

Travellers to Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand and other Oceania and Pacific Island spent $0.4 million.