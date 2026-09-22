Rwanda: 'Sober Gen' - Youth Urged to Make Sobriety a Way of Life

As the Rwandan government continues efforts to encourage young people to embrace healthier lifestyles, officials and public figures have said the call for sobriety means more than a campaign slogan.

This came during a nationwide Youth Special Umuganda on Saturday, September 19, where young people, government officials, artists, content creators and community members joined activities supporting the Sober Generation (Sober Gen) initiative.

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The initiative comes amid concerns over drug abuse, illicit and substandard alcohol and vape products among young people.

Speaking after the community work in Kimisagara, Nyarugenge District, Minister of State in the Ministry of ICT and Innovation Yves Iradukunda said young people account for more than 65 percent of the country's population, making their wellbeing and participation important to its development.

"Let this Sober Generation initiative not be just a campaign slogan. Let it become a culture among our youth," Iradukunda said.

"When young people become involved in drugs, they lose the strength and ability to engage in productive work," he said.

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Participants in the Umuganda activity included young people from different cooperatives, taxi motor operators, youth volunteers, community members and local leaders. Artists and content creators supporting the initiative wore black or white T-shirts bearing the words "Sober Gen".

The participants carried out community work including clearing drainage channels, collecting waste and clearing bushes.

Iradukunda also encouraged young people to take up different forms of work and contribute to their communities, saying no job should be considered too small if it helps someone develop and contribute to the country.

"No job is too small as long as it is done well, helps you develop as an individual, and allows you to make your contribution to building the country," he said.

He also challenged young people to use social media and other technology to gain knowledge, exchange ideas and find opportunities instead of using the platforms for entertainment or "just to get views."

"Technology should be a tool that helps you find opportunities, whether by gaining knowledge, meeting fellow young people with whom you can exchange constructive ideas, or looking for information about employment opportunities and other programmes in our country," he said.

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The message was also echoed by artists supporting the Sober Gen campaign.

Actress and producer Clenia Dusenge said the initiative is intended to encourage young people to avoid drug abuse and illicit alcohol while embracing work, self-respect and patriotism.

She said young people can contribute to the country even with limited financial resources to support major development projects.

"I may not have the money to build a road or a hospital, but I can make a contribution. I have social media platforms that I can use well, I have the strength to work, I can participate in community work, and I can work with others to build the country," Dusenge said.

Dusenge said substance use affects young people's ability to perform at work and benefit from employment opportunities.

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"You may get a job but not have the strength to deliver the expected results. The next day, you may find that you have been fired," she said.

Choreographer and artist Titi Brown also called on young people to avoid drug and alcohol abuse.

"A campaign is one thing, but those receiving the message should also try to put into practice what they are being told," Brown said.

He also called on artists and social media users to use their platforms to spread messages against drug abuse.

"Those who use social media should spread these messages on their platforms, while artists can also deliver them through their music so that the message reaches everyone," he said.

Similar activities were held in Ruhango District, Burera District, Ngoma District and Ngororero District.