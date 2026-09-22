Sudan: Higher Education - More Than 16,000 Students Complete Electronic Applications in First Two Days

- Figures from the electronic application monitoring dashboard of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research showed that, as of Friday evening, September 18, 2026, more than 16,000 male and female students had completed their electronic applications for admission to Sudanese higher education institutions during the first two days of the application period.

Monitoring data indicated that a number of students are still at various stages of the application process, while the turnout for electronic applications reflects the engagement of students and their families with the electronic admission system and the expanding use of the digital services provided by the ministry.

In this context, Dr. Babiker Hussein Ahmed, Director-General of the General Administration of Information Technology and Networks, urged students and their families to review the admission and electronic application guide carefully before beginning the application process and to ensure that they understand the admission requirements, regulations, and procedures.

Dr. Babiker affirmed that carefully reviewing the admission guide is the first step toward submitting a correct application and avoiding errors, particularly with regard to selecting and ranking preferences. He stressed the importance of taking time and carefully considering preferences before finalizing the application.

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As part of the ministry's efforts to provide support and guidance to students, more than 75 guidance centers are available at higher education institutions in the capital and the states. The centers include specialists and experts who provide academic guidance and assist students who need advice on application procedures and the selection and ranking of preferences.

Students can also use more than 25 banks and more than 10 banking applications to make payments through the "Esali" system operated by the Ministry of Finance, providing multiple options and facilitating payment procedures for students and their families.

The ministry renewed its call on students to ensure that their applications are fully completed before the application deadline, rely on the official information and guidance contained in the admission guide, and follow the ministry's official platforms for information and updates concerning the admission process.