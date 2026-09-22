Sudan: Al-Gezira State Wali Calls On National Human Rights Mechanism to Document Violations and Expose RSF Internationally

Wad Madani, (SUNA) - Al-Gezira State Wali Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair called on the National Human Rights Mechanism at the Ministry of Justice to document violations and expose the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia internationally, highlighting the scale of the tragedy and human rights violations committed by the militia in the state.

He referred to a series of systematic violations against unarmed civilians, including looting, pillage, displacement, rape, extrajudicial killings, and forced marriage.

Al-Khair made the remarks when he received at the Guest House in Wad Madani on Saturday a delegation from the Mechanism headed by Yasser Sayed Ahmed. The State Wali expressed his full welcome to the establishment of a specialized human rights workshop in the state to provide a framework for documentation efforts, stressing that Al-Gezira is among the states most severely affected by attacks by the militia and the targeting of innocent people.

He cited documented atrocities in the cities and villages of Al-Hilaliya, Wad Al-Noura, Azraq, Al-Sireiha, Al-Radma, and Asir, among other areas that witnessed crimes against humanity.

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The Head of the National Human Rights Mechanism commended the firm resolve of Al-Gezira State Government and its continued efforts toward reconstruction, restoring normal public life, and developing the community despite the challenges.

He explained that the visit comes as part of preparations for the fourth national report under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, announcing a strategic move to establish subsidiary human rights mechanisms in all states to ensure professional monitoring of violations and convey the national voice to the international community.