Sudan: Blue Nile Governor and Hac Commissioner Affirm Stability and Successful Agricultural Season

- Governor of the Blue Nile Region, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Al-Omda Badi, and Commissioner-General of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) Salwa Adam Biniya attended a joint meeting on Saturday with leaders of United Nations agencies and international and national organizations operating in the region, in the presence of several members of the regional government and the Secretary-General of the regional government.

The Governor explained that the HAC Commissioner-General received a comprehensive briefing from humanitarian partners and executive officials in the regional government. He noted that the visit sent a reassuring message to the people of the region in general and humanitarian organizations in particular, amid media campaigns hostile to stability in the region.

He renewed his affirmation of the stability of the situation in the region and the regular flow of food supplies from the federal government, as well as the regional government's commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance to various areas. He added that the meeting reviewed measures undertaken with the support of the Sudanese Armed Forces to ensure the success of the agricultural season, refuting claims of a food gap promoted by circles hostile to the country.

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Al-Omda expressed his appreciation to the Commissioner-General of the Humanitarian Aid Commission for her attention to stability issues in the region and the role expected of the Commission in supporting the stability process and development projects, foremost among them contributing to the rehabilitation and maintenance of the national road linking Al-Damazin and Singa. He also congratulated the Sudanese Armed Forces and supporting forces on their victories along Al-Keili axis in Al-Kormuk Locality.

For her part, the HAC Commissioner-General commended the positions of the TSC President and his support and sponsorship of the program to provide food baskets to those in need on a semi-monthly basis. She explained that the joint meeting aimed to assess the challenges facing the work of organizations in the region and praised their efforts and contribution to supporting stability throughout the region.

She stressed the region's need for support from organizations in the service sectors amid displacement from affected areas, pledging to coordinate with the organizations' headquarters to increase support for organizations operating in the region.

Biniya conveyed a message to the international, regional, and local communities affirming the stability of the situation throughout the region, contrary to what is being promoted by misleading media, and called for organizations to remain in the region and for their numbers to be increased so that they can carry out their duties in various sectors.

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She announced that all indicators point to a successful agricultural season in the region due to abundant rainfall, which confirms the completion of the food-security cycle in the country. She also announced an expected post-harvest surplus of sorghum in the Blue Nile Region in quantities sufficient to achieve self-sufficiency and provide a surplus for other states and regions inside the country as well as neighboring countries.