Southern Africa: Angola Elected Atomic Energy Agency Board Member

Luanda — Angola has been elected, to a rotating mandate, on the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the 2026-2028 period.

The election took place during the 70th IAEA General Conference, held from the 14th to the 18th of the current month in Vienna, Austria.

The Board of Governors is one of the IAEA's policymaking organs, composed of 35 members. It meets to examine and make recommendations to the General Conference on the IAEA's program and budget.

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It is also tasked with approving safeguard agreements and the publication of the Agency's safety standards, as well as appointing the Director-General of the organization, with the approval of the General Conference.

With this election, Angola joins the group of six seats reserved for the African continent, according to a press release from the Embassy of Angola in Austria and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna.

The event was attended by representatives of Member States at various levels such as ministers, deputy ministers, permanent representatives to the IAEA and national nuclear energy authorities, international and non-governmental organizations, scientists, nuclear sector specialists, and representatives of the nuclear industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Angola's Ambassador to Austria, Isabel Godinho, praised the efforts of the organization's secretariat in fulfilling the Agency's goals.

She pointed out that the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes must continue to be one of the priorities on the IAEA agenda.

Isabel Godinho stated that the work is not restricted to monitoring programs for nuclear power plants and radioactive materials, which in the current international context constitute a threat to international peace and security.

She also highlighted the partnership that Angola has been developing with the IAEA, within the framework of technical cooperation programs, allowing for the development and consolidation of capacities in the fields of human and animal health, agriculture, soil and water resource management, environment, scientific training, and nuclear and radiological safety.

During her address, she acknowledged the contribution of the "Rays of Hope" initiative, promoted by the IAEA, which has been crucial for Angola in the fields of infrastructure reinforcement, health services, professional training and specialization, and access to technologies for cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

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The diplomat welcomed Timor-Leste on its accession to the IAEA, becoming its 182nd Member State.

The Angolan delegation to the event included the directors of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Agency (AREA), the National Authority for Arms and Disarmament (ANCAD), the Legal and Exchange Office of the Ministry of Energy and Water, and the Angolan Institute for Cancer Control.

The delegation also included technicians from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Health, Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, as well as the Permanent Mission.

The General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is the principal policymaking forum of the IAEA, currently composed of 182 Member States.

Its objective is to analyze the activities carried out by the Agency, define its priorities and work program, and promote international cooperation programs in the field of the peaceful use of nuclear science and techs.

Angola has been a Member State of the IAEA since November 1999, and within the framework of cooperation with this organization, the parties signed the Country Programme Framework for Angola 2024-2029 in March 2024, which consists of a program providing assistance through the transfer of technology and knowledge in the following areas: radiological protection and safety, agriculture and food, health and nutrition, water and environment, industry and energy.