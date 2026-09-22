Angola: Egypt to Train Angolan Archaeologists

Cairo — Egypt is set to train Angolan archaeologists and specialists in paleontology and archaeology, under the cultural cooperation agreement signed on Saturday (19), in Cairo, between the two countries.

The information was shared by the minister of Culture and Tourism, Filipe Zau, following the signing of the legal instrument, which marks a new step in cooperation between Angola and Egypt, in the year the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

According to the minister, the first phase involves the creation of Angolan teams, who will then benefit from specialized training in paleontology and archaeology, areas in which Egypt possesses recognized experience.

Filipe Zau, who was accompanied by Angola's Ambassador to Egypt, Maquento Lopes, also acknowledged that training activities will take place in the areas of performing arts, audiovisuals, fairs, and crafts.

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The official also welcomed the proposal by Egypt's minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdel Aziz Konsowa, to establish "Angola Day in Egypt" and "Egypt Day in Angola" as a way to bring the two peoples closer through culture.

For Filipe Zau, the historical ties between the two countries justify deepening cultural cooperation, especially due to Egypt's role in the Non-Aligned Movement and the former Organization of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor of the African Union (AU), of which Angola is also a member.

The minister also considered cooperation important within the context of African debates on reparations for the effects of the slave trade and the restitution of cultural artifacts removed from the continent.

Referring to the Pyramids of Giza, Filipe Zau stated that they are a source of pride for Egypt and Africa, as they demonstrate the scale achieved by ancient African civilizations.

"For the Republic of Angola, the document signed today marks the beginning of all the work to be developed for the future," he concluded.

Also on the same day, Filipe Zau watched a football match between the Angolan and Mozambican communities in Egypt, which ended in a 2-1 for Mozambique.

On Sunday (20), the minister is scheduled to inaugurate, at Heroes' Square in Cairo, the bust of the first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, as part of the celebrations for National Heroes' Day. MR/ART/CF/jmc