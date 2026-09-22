Namibia: Oshakati, Ondangwa Power Back After 12-Hour Blackout

20 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Residents of Oshakati and Ondangwa were left without electricity for almost 12 hours on Saturday after electrical poles caught fire in the Omatando area.

The power outage started at about 15h00 and was only restored at 03h00 on Sunday.

Oshakati Premier Electric, which supplies electricity to Oshakati, says the fault was attended to by NamPower.

"Oshakati and Ondangwa are without electricity after electrical poles caught fire at Omatando area," company spokesperson Abed Utoni said on Saturday.

The Ondangwa Town Council has confirmed that Okapya informal settlement was also affected by the power interruption.

The council says the outage had disrupted the town's water supply.

"The entire water supply system has been impacted by the power interruption affecting the Oshakati, Ondangwa and Indangungu areas since about 15h00 this afternoon," the council says in a statement posted on social media.

The statement says water production would resume once the electricity supply had been restored.

"The council sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused and appreciates your patience and understanding," the statement reads.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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