Ethiopia's Strategic Diplomatic Gains and Economic Dividends At the 18th BRICS Summit

Sept. 20, 2026

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi was more than a routine diplomatic engagement. It was a clear moment of strategic significance for Ethiopia.

In a world where influence is increasingly shaped by alliances, trade access, financial cooperation, and political positioning, Ethiopia played an active role with vision, ambition, and growing global relevance.

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For Ethiopia, the summit carried both symbolic and practical value. Symbolically, it reinforced the country's place among emerging powers and reform-minded states seeking a fairer international order. Practically, it opened doors to concrete gains in trade, investment, aviation, climate diplomacy, technology transfer, and financial cooperation. These outcomes align closely with Ethiopia's Home-Grown Economic Reform and its long-term development priorities.

What made this summit important for Ethiopia was the way Prime Minister Abiy translated high-level diplomacy into tangible national benefit. Rather than treating the BRICS platform as a photo opportunity, he used it to advance specific national interests with precision and persistence.

Diplomatic win on the global trade front

One of the most important outcomes of the summit was the strong support Ethiopia received for its World Trade Organization accession process. According to the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, all member states expressed backing for Ethiopia's entry into the WTO. This matters because WTO membership is a gateway to greater market access, stronger investor confidence, and deeper integration into the global economy.

For Ethiopia, this endorsement carries real weight. It strengthens the country's hand in ongoing negotiations and sends a message to the international community that Ethiopia's reform is being recognized by influential global actors. In practical terms, this kind of support can help accelerate Ethiopia's integration into global supply chains and improve its ability to compete under fair, rules-based trade arrangements.

Just as important was the recognition of Ethiopia's candidacy for an expanded seat on the International Civil Aviation Organization Council, which is backed by the African Union, and formally supported in the New Delhi Declaration. Ethiopia is home to Ethiopian Airlines, one of Africa's most successful and globally respected carriers. Backing Ethiopia for this role reflects not only the country's aviation expertise, but also its broader contribution to Africa's air connectivity and transport leadership.

Climate leadership and the road to COP32

The other major achievement is the endorsement of Ethiopia to host the 32nd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32) in 2027. This is a big diplomatic and reputational win. Hosting such a major global summit places Ethiopia at the center of international climate discussions and gives the country an opportunity to shape the agenda around issues that matter deeply to Africa and the developing world.

Prime Minister Abiy's vision for COP32 is rooted in practical climate action, equitable climate finance, and green development. This message therefore fits well with Ethiopia's broader environmental agenda, especially the Green Legacy Initiative, which has become one of the country's most visible national programs. It also builds on Ethiopia's growing investment in renewable energy and sustainable development.

If successfully delivered, COP32 in Addis Ababa could do more than showcase Ethiopia to the world. It could strengthen the country's leadership in climate diplomacy, attract international partnerships, and highlight Ethiopia as a nation capable of hosting and shaping major global events.

Financial cooperation for more resilient economic future

In the financial sphere, the summit offered Ethiopia important long-term opportunities. A key focus of the BRICS financial architecture was the promotion of local-currency settlement systems and cross-border payment platforms. For Ethiopia, this is especially relevant.

Like many developing economies, Ethiopia continues to face pressure from foreign exchange shortages and external currency shocks. A system that allows trade settlement in local currencies could reduce dependence on hard currency, lower transaction costs, and create more stability for importers and exporters. Trade with countries such as China, India, and Russia could become smoother and less expensive when these systems are effectively implemented.

Ethiopia also advocated for faster and more predictable debt resolution mechanisms, as well as stronger liquidity support through the expansion of the Contingent Reserve Arrangement. These are not abstract financial ideas. They are practical tools that can help protect developing countries from sudden shocks and provide breathing room during periods of fiscal stress.

In simple terms, Ethiopia used the summit to push for a more balanced global financial system--one that does not leave developing nations vulnerable to the decisions and pressures of richer economies.

Bilateral diplomacy that opened new doors

Beyond the formal plenary sessions, the summit's sidelines proved equally valuable. Intensive bilateral meetings produced promising openings in several strategic sectors.

Talks between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly focused on critical minerals, renewable energy, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. These are all high-value sectors with the potential to support Ethiopia's industrialization and improve national resilience.

They also discussed about enhancing defence cooperation, technology transfer, capacity building, and partnership towards COP32.

Engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin were also fruitful as the leaders held constructive discussion about strengthening the strategic partnership between Ethiopia and Russia. They also explored opportunities to expand educational exchanges and deepen collaboration in cultural and people-to-people ties.

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These matter because Ethiopia's development challenge is not only about capital. It is also about capability. The ability to learn, adapt, and transfer technology is essential for long-term transformation. By building these kinds of partnerships, Ethiopia is positioning itself to access expertise and innovation that can strengthen its domestic economy.

Ethiopia as bridge between Africa and Global South

Perhaps the most important strategic takeaway from the summit is the increasing recognition of Ethiopia as more than a national state pursuing narrow interests. It is emerging as a bridge between Africa and the Global South, between regional integration and global partnerships, and between diplomatic ambition and economic transformation.

As host of the African Union headquarters and a diplomatic hub on the continent, Ethiopia occupies a unique position. It can connect African priorities with broader international conversations in ways that few countries can. This gives Ethiopia a powerful platform to advocate not only for its own development, but also for the interests of Africa as a whole.

With its population of more than 135 million, vast agricultural potential, strategic location, and growing industrial ambitions, Ethiopia has real assets to bring to the table. The BRICS summit showed that it is using those assets with increasing confidence.